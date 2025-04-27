Tickets on Sale Now for Stingrays vs Solar Bears Game Seven Tuesday Night

April 27, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

South Carolina Stingrays News Release







NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - With the South Carolina Stingrays' best-of-seven first-round playoffs series tied at three games apiece, a deciding game seven will be necessary. Gave seven will be played on Tuesday, April 29, at 7:05 pm at the North Charleston Coliseum. Tickets for game seven are available now for purchase by visiting StingraysHockey.com or at Ticketmaster.com.

Game seven will be the final game of South Carolina's first-round series in the 2025 Kelly Cup Playoffs, presented by Neal Brothers. Should the Stingrays advance to the second round to face the Florida Everblades, tickets will go on sale for games one and two of round two at the North Charleston Coliseum following the conclusion of game seven of the first round.

ECHL Stories from April 27, 2025

