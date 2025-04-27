ECHL Transactions - April 27

Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, April 27, 2025:

Fort Wayne:

add Harrison Rees, D activated from reserve

add Nolan Volcan, F activated from reserve

add Brannon McManus, F activated from reserve

delete Dustyn McFaul, D placed on reserve

delete Odeen Tufto, F placed on reserve

delete Kirill Tyutyayev, F placed on reserve

Iowa:

add Will Calverley, F activated from reserve

delete Matthew Sop, F placed on reserve

Kansas City:

add Nathan Dunkley, F activated from reserve

delete Jimmy Glynn, F placed on reserve

Orlando:

add Cole Kodsi, F activated from reserve

add Hudson Thornton, D activated from reserve

add Milo Roelens, F activated from reserve

delete Mark Auk, D placed on reserve

delete Ryan O'Reilly, F placed on reserve

delete Jaydon Dureau, F placed on reserve

South Carolina:

add Jordan Klimek, D activated from reserve

delete Austin Magera, F placed on reserve

