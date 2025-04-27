ECHL Transactions - April 27
April 27, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, April 27, 2025:
Fort Wayne:
add Harrison Rees, D activated from reserve
add Nolan Volcan, F activated from reserve
add Brannon McManus, F activated from reserve
delete Dustyn McFaul, D placed on reserve
delete Odeen Tufto, F placed on reserve
delete Kirill Tyutyayev, F placed on reserve
Iowa:
add Will Calverley, F activated from reserve
delete Matthew Sop, F placed on reserve
Kansas City:
add Nathan Dunkley, F activated from reserve
delete Jimmy Glynn, F placed on reserve
Orlando:
add Cole Kodsi, F activated from reserve
add Hudson Thornton, D activated from reserve
add Milo Roelens, F activated from reserve
delete Mark Auk, D placed on reserve
delete Ryan O'Reilly, F placed on reserve
delete Jaydon Dureau, F placed on reserve
South Carolina:
add Jordan Klimek, D activated from reserve
delete Austin Magera, F placed on reserve
