ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension

April 27, 2025







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Department of Player Safety on Sunday announced that Tulsa's Alec Butcher has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Playoff Game #G-5, Kansas City at Tulsa, on April 25.

Butcher is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of his game misconduct at 15:58 of the third period.

Butcher will miss Tulsa's playoff game at Kansas City on April 28. He will also miss Game 7 of the series, if necessary, or the next game for which he is on an ECHL active roster in the event the series ends on Monday.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

