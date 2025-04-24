Komets Face Elimination After 5-2 Loss at Iowa

The Komets dropped game five of the best-seven-series on Thursday to the Heartlanders.

The Heartlanders blitz the Komets for three first-period goals to take control early and chase starting goaltender Brett Brochu. The Komets began to mount a comeback with an unassisted goal from blueliner Matt Murphy at 2:14 of the second period, but the Heartlanders erased it with their fourth goal at 16:28 to keep the Komets at a three-goal deficit,

In the third period, with Alex Swetlikoff in the penalty box, Zach Jordan scored an unassisted short-handed goal at 1:31 to make the game 4-2. However, it was as close as the Komets got; the Heartlanders added an empty-net goal to make the final 5-2.

The Komets now face a must-win game six at the Coliseum on Sunday.

