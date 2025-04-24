Oilers Blanked by Mavs in Game 4

April 24, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Tulsa Oilers News Release







TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, lost 2-0 to Kansas City on Thursday night, putting the Mavericks up 3-1 in the series via their third-straight win.

Marcus Crawford put the Mavericks up 1-0, releasing a wrister through a traffic jam and past Talyn Boyko 8:54 into the action. Crawford's goal marked the fourth-straight game the Mavericks struck first and was the lone goal of an opening period that saw each team record seven shots.

The middle frame saw more neck-and-neck action, with neither team scoring a goal and the Oilers out shooting Kansas City by a single shot, 12-11. The Oilers killed off the only power play of the game, with Mike McKee blocking three shots and launching two, 200-foot clearances.

Justin Macpherson unloaded a similar wrister at a similar time in the frame as Crawford's opening strike, closing the score 2-0 at the 8:36 mark of the third frame.

The Oilers face a must-win Game 5 against the Mavericks tomorrow, April 25 at 7:05 p.m. inside the BOK Center.

Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.