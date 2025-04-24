Oilers Blanked by Mavs in Game 4
April 24, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Tulsa Oilers News Release
TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, lost 2-0 to Kansas City on Thursday night, putting the Mavericks up 3-1 in the series via their third-straight win.
Marcus Crawford put the Mavericks up 1-0, releasing a wrister through a traffic jam and past Talyn Boyko 8:54 into the action. Crawford's goal marked the fourth-straight game the Mavericks struck first and was the lone goal of an opening period that saw each team record seven shots.
The middle frame saw more neck-and-neck action, with neither team scoring a goal and the Oilers out shooting Kansas City by a single shot, 12-11. The Oilers killed off the only power play of the game, with Mike McKee blocking three shots and launching two, 200-foot clearances.
Justin Macpherson unloaded a similar wrister at a similar time in the frame as Crawford's opening strike, closing the score 2-0 at the 8:36 mark of the third frame.
The Oilers face a must-win Game 5 against the Mavericks tomorrow, April 25 at 7:05 p.m. inside the BOK Center.
