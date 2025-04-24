Stingrays Skate Past Solar Bears in Game 5 OT Win to Take 3-2 Series Lead

April 24, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

South Carolina Stingrays mob Charlie Combs after his overtime score

ORLANDO, FL. - The Stingrays defeated the Orlando Solar Bears 4-3 in overtime in game five of their best-of-seven first-round series in the 2025 Kelly Cup Playoffs presented by Neal Brothers.

The Stingrays lead the best-of-seven series three games to two, and there will be a game six at the North Charleston Coliseum on Sunday, April 27 at 6:05 pm. Fans can purchase tickets for game six here.

Alexander Suzdalev, Erik Middendorf (2), and Charlie Combs scored for the Stingrays, while goaltender Seth Eisele made 41 saves on 44 shots in his professional playoff debut.

Orlando struck first with a backhand shot by Aaron Luchuk from the right circle that went through the five-hole of Eisele to make it 1-0 Solar Bears.

South Carolina answered just over a minute later when Suzdalev cashed in on a rebound opportunity off a kick save by Orlando goaltender Jon Gillies. The goal, which was Suzdalev's second of the postseason, was assisted by Justin Nachbaur.

Middendorf put the Stingrays up 2-1 when he received a pass up the middle from Lynden Breen and went five-hole on Gillies. Jayden Lee also assisted on the goal.

Twenty-eight seconds after Middendorf's tally, Orlando answered to tie things up at two apiece. Luchuk scored his second goal of the night for the Solar Bears on a breakaway.

Four minutes into the second period, Middendorf got his second goal of the evening to put the Stingrays in the lead again. Middendorf sent a wrist shot through the slot from up high to make it 3-2. Dean Loukus and Jackson van de Leest assisted on the second period's lone goal.

With only five minutes left in regulation, the Solar Bears netted the tying goal that would ultimately send the game into overtime. Tyler Feist sent the puck in from the right point, and Alex Frye deflected the shot down and into the back of the net.

Combs ended the game and secured the Stingrays' 4-3 victory ten minutes into overtime. After wrapping around from behind the Orlando net, Combs took a shot from the right circle and went bar down on Gillies. Kyler Kupka and Josh Wilkins assisted on Combs' second game-winning goal of the series.

The South Carolina Stingrays will be heading home to the North Charleston Coliseum with a chance to close out the series in game six against the Solar Bears on Sunday at 6:05 pm. Fans can purchase tickets for game six.

