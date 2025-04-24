Stingrays Drop Game Four against Solar Bears in Overtime

April 24, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

South Carolina Stingrays Mitchell Gibson vs. the Orlando Solar Bears

ORLANDO, FL. - The Stingrays suffered a 3-2 overtime loss against the Orlando Solar Bears in game four of their best-of-seven first-round series in the 2025 Kelly Cup Playoffs presented by Neal Brothers. The series is now tied at two games apiece, and there will be a game six at the North Charleston Coliseum on Sunday, April 27, at 6:05 P.M. Fans can purchase tickets for game six here.

Andrew Perrott and Kyler Kupka scored for the Stingrays, while goaltender Mitchell Gibson stopped 27 of 30 shots in the loss.

Mark Auk struck first for the Solar Bears with a wrist shot from the high slot for his first goal of the Kelly Cup Playoffs to make it 1-0 Orlando.

Perrott tied the game for the Stingrays 13:56 into the middle period with a slapshot from the left point. The goal was Perrott's first of the playoffs.

Less than three minutes later, the Stingrays took the lead with a power play goal from Kupka. Kupka redirected a shot through traffic from defenseman Connor Moore for his first goal of the playoffs.

Aaron Luchuk buried the equalizer for Orlando with a goal in the second period's final minute. Orlando's Brayden Low fed Luchuk with a saucer pass, and Luchuk buried his team-leading third goal of the playoffs to tie the game for Orlando.

The Stingrays outshot the Solar Bears 12-4 in the third period but couldn't solve Orlando netminder Jon Gillies, and the game went to overtime.

Ara Nazarian sealed the game for Orlando 10:24 into overtime when he stuffed in a wraparound goal to even the best of seven series at two games apiece.

The series will continue in Orlando with game five at the Kia Center on Thursday, April 24 at 7 P.M.

Game six will be necessary and will take place at the North Charleston Coliseum on Sunday, April 27 at 6:05 P.M. Fans can purchase tickets for game six.

