2025 ECHL Hockey Summer Meetings Presented by FEVO to be Held June 24-26

April 24, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL and presenting sponsor FEVO announced today that the 2025 ECHL Hockey Summer Meetings will be held at Westgate Lakes Resort in Orlando from June 24-26, 2025.

The ECHL Summer Meetings will include the ECHL Vendors' Showcase along with two days of Sales, Marketing and Communications meetings. FEVO, a leading social commerce company that makes it easy for friends to shop together on the sites of more than 900 brands across sports and live entertainment, is currently a preferred ticketing partner for the majority of ECHL clubs, having driven more than $3.4 million in ticket sales for those clubs during the 2024-25 season.

"FEVO has been long-time supporter in fostering connection and bringing our League together," said ECHL Commissioner Ryan Crelin. "Whether it is front office staff, or a group of fans, with the majority of our teams embracing FEVO technology, this Season marked the ECHL's highest average attendance since 1997-98, and largest aggregate attendance in League history, and as such, we look forward to celebrating this tremendous achievement in Orlando this June."

The ECHL Hockey Summer Meetings will feature participants from all 30 ECHL Member Teams as well as representatives and guest speakers from other hockey leagues throughout North America, including the National Hockey League, American Hockey League, SPHL and Premier Hockey Federation.

FEVO will be on site to share success stories from ticketing offices around the league and talk strategy for the upcoming season.

"We're incredibly grateful to grow alongside our ECHL partners and be part of this year's Summer Meetings," said FEVO President Betty Tran. "FEVO was built to enhance live-event technology, and we're excited to keep supporting the league with innovative solutions as our long-standing, collaborative partnership continues to thrive."

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.