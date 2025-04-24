ECHL Transactions - April 24
April 24, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, April 24, 2025:
Florida:
add Kade Landry, D activated from reserve
delete Andrew Fyten, F placed on reserve
Fort Wayne:
add Noah Ganske, D activated from reserve
delete Harrison Rees, D placed on reserve
Jacksonville:
add Justin McRae, F activated from reserve
delete Ty Cheveldayoff, F placed on reserve
Kansas City:
add Jimmy Mazza, D activated from reserve
delete Thomas Farrell, D placed on reserve
South Carolina:
add Austin Magera, F activated from reserve 4/23
add Jacob Graves, D activated from reserve
delete Connor Moore, D placed on reserve
delete Jacob Graves, D placed on reserve 4/23
Tulsa:
add Cade McNelly, D activated from reserve
delete Anthony Costantini, D placed on reserve
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from April 24, 2025
- ECHL Transactions - April 24 - ECHL
- 2025 ECHL Hockey Summer Meetings Presented by FEVO to be Held June 24-26 - ECHL
- Season Six Recap: Finishing Strong - Maine Mariners
- Thunderstruck: Tahoe Takes Game Three in Overtime - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Royals Fall to Lions, End Season in Game Four of North Division Semifinal, 5-2 - Reading Royals
- Stingrays Drop Game Four against Solar Bears in Overtime - South Carolina Stingrays
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.