ECHL Transactions - April 24

Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, April 24, 2025:

Florida:

add Kade Landry, D activated from reserve

delete Andrew Fyten, F placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

add Noah Ganske, D activated from reserve

delete Harrison Rees, D placed on reserve

Jacksonville:

add Justin McRae, F activated from reserve

delete Ty Cheveldayoff, F placed on reserve

Kansas City:

add Jimmy Mazza, D activated from reserve

delete Thomas Farrell, D placed on reserve

South Carolina:

add Austin Magera, F activated from reserve 4/23

add Jacob Graves, D activated from reserve

delete Connor Moore, D placed on reserve

delete Jacob Graves, D placed on reserve 4/23

Tulsa:

add Cade McNelly, D activated from reserve

delete Anthony Costantini, D placed on reserve

