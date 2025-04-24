Heartlanders Take 3-2 Lead in Central Division Semifinals with 5-2 Win over Komets
April 24, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Iowa Heartlanders News Release
Coralville, Iowa - The Iowa Heartlanders slammed the Fort Wayne Komets, 5-2, in Game 5 of the Central Division Semifinals Thursday at Xtream Arena to take a 3-2 series lead. Ten Heartlanders earned points and William Rousseau made 34 saves in the victory.
Keltie Jeri-Leon recorded two goals in the effort and leads the team in playoff goals with four. Mike Koster and Luke Mobley each notched a goal and two points.
Twelve minutes into the first period, Jeri-Leon opened the scoring with a power-play goal, assisted by Matthew Sop and Koster. Jeri-Leon found the back of the net for the second time at 15:56 of the first, sniping from the right slot to extend the Heartlanders lead to 2-0. Jonny Sorenson and Ryan McGuire were credited with the assists. Two minutes later, Jack O'Brien secured a 3-0 lead for the Heartlanders, assisted by Zach Dubinsky, besting Brett Brochu (6 saves, 3 GA) with a wrist shot from the right faceoff circle.
Nathaniel Day (11 saves, 1 GA) relieved Brochu at the start of the second. Matt Murphy recorded a goal two minutes into the period to make the score 3-1. Koster responded for the Heartlanders in the final four minutes of the middle frame to drive the Heartlanders lead to 4-1. Mobley was credited with the assist.
In the first two minutes of the third period, Zach Jordan notched a short-handed goal to cut the Heartlanders lead to 4-2. Mobley cemented the victory with an empty-net goal in the final two minutes of the closing frame.
