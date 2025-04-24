Another OT Win as Blades Eliminate Jax... Again

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - For the fourth straight game in the South Division Semifinals, the Florida Everblades and Jacksonville Icemen needed overtime to determine a winner. While the Everblades won each of the first three games, Logan Lambdin's OT winner after 12:02 of bonus hockey won the series, as the Blades posted a 4-3 victory in Game Four Thursday night at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.

The Everblades' 4-0 series victory eliminated Jacksonville from the Kelly Cup Playoffs for the fourth-straight year.

Jacksonville scored the first goal for the first time in the series, as Logan Cockerill gave the home team an early 1-0 lead with his second goal of the playoffs just 3:47 after the opening faceoff. The lead was the Icemen's first of the series since Cockerill gave his team a 2-1 lead with the second of two goals in the middle stanza of Game One.

The Icemen's lead evaporated in the closing seconds of the opening frame, as Kyle Betts buried a feed from Oliver Chau inside the left circle with 19.3 ticks left on the clock, making it a 1-1 game. Logan Lambdin also picked up an assist on Betts' second goal of the postseason.

Cole Moberg gave Florida its first lead of the contest just over five minutes into the second period, blasting home a drive from the right point that deflected off a Jacksonville defender and into the net, putting the Blades on top 2-1. Chau picked up his second assist of the night, while Carson Gicewicz also notched a helper on Moberg's first goal of the playoffs.

Colton Hargrove doubled the Blades' lead with his second goal in as many games, putting Florida ahead 3-1 with 1:52 before the second period. Hargrove buried a feed from Lambdin from point-blank range with Dillon Hamaliuk tacking on a helper for the second straight game.

In the third period, Jacksonville clawed back. Shortly after what appeared to be a Florida goal that would have given the Everblades a three-goal lead was waved off, Christopher Brown trimmed the Blades' lead to 3-2 with his first goal of the playoffs at the 12:20 mark. With Jacksonville's goal empty in favor of an extra skater, Cockerill's second goal of the game tied the contest at 3-3 at 18:13, sending the teams to a fourth consecutive overtime in order to determine a winner.

A wide-open overtime period saw the Everblades accumulate numerous scoring chances, while goaltender Cam Johnson registered several key stops on the other end of the ice through the first 10 minutes of play. Florida went on the power play at the 10:10 mark and Lambdin capitalized with the game-winner on a blast from the low slot at 12:02 to close out the series sweep.

The Everblades outshot Jacksonville 36-21 through regulation and 47-28 through overtime. Everblades goaltender Cam Johnson turned aside 25 of 28 shots and improved to 4-0 this postseason. Justen Close made 43 saves and suffered the season-ending loss for the Icemen.

Next up for the Everblades will be the South Division Finals and a date with either the South Carolina Stingrays or the Orlando Solar Bears. The Stingrays currently lead the other South Division semifinal series three games to two. Visit floridaeverblades.com for more information and to purchase tickets when the Blades' next opponent is determined.

BLADES BITS

Thursday's series-clinching victory made the Everblades a perfect 5-0 in playoff series versus Jacksonville, eliminating the Icemen for the fourth consecutive year. The Blades previously swept Jacksonville in the 2022 South Division Finals. With four more victories in 2025, the Everblades are now 27-7 all-time in playoff games between the two teams.

With four-straight wins, the Everblades completed the team's first series sweep since taking out the Idaho Steelheads in the 2023 Kelly Cup Finals by a 4-0 count. The Everblades have won 13 consecutive playoff series.

Logan Lambdin (1G, 3A), Kyle Betts (2G, 2A) and Oliver Chau (4A) each finished the series with a team-best four points in four games, while Cole Moberg (1G, 2A) led all Everblades blueliners with three points.

ECHL Goaltender of the Year Cam Johnson won his seventh consecutive playoff game and is now 51-16 all-time in the Kelly Cup Playoffs.

