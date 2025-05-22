Four Goal Third Lifts Everblades to Game Three Win

(Florida Everblades)

The Florida Everblades scored four goals in the third period, including three goals in the final 3:34 of the contest, to rally from a 2-0 deficit

Trois-Rivières, Québec - The Florida Everblades scored four goals in the third period, including three goals in the final 3:34 of the contest, to rally from a 2-0 deficit and claim an impressive 4-2 victory over the host Trois-Rivières Lions in Game Three of the Eastern Conference Finals Wednesday night at Colisée Vidéotron. With the win, Florida now trails the best-of-seven series two games to one.

Alex Kile led the offense, turning in a four-point performance with two goals and two assists, while Colton Hargrove notched two points with the game-winning goal and a helper.

The Everblades appeared to take a 1-0 lead midway through the first period on a power-play goal by Kyle Betts at the 9:59 mark, but the tally was waved off following a lengthy video review that resulted in a goaltender interference call against the Blades. Unfortunately, Trois-Rivières flipped the script, capitalized on a Florida turnover in neutral territory and claimed a 1-0 lead on Anthony Beauregard's eighth playoff goal with just 3.4 seconds left in the opening frame.

Trois-Rivières doubled its lead to 2-0 thanks to a power-play goal by Tyler Hylland at 9:39 of the second frame. The Lions' multi-goal lead was the first enjoyed by either team in the series and would carry into the third period.

The magic finally happened in the third period.

First, a power-play goal by Kile got the Everblades on the board just over five minutes into the final frame, cutting the Lions' lead to 2-1.

Then, Betts scored for real, picking up the equalizer at the 16:26 mark, tying the game at 2-2 and giving the Blades new life,

Next, the stage was set for Hargrove's game-winner with 1:53 to play.

Finally, Kile ended the statement with an exclamation point with an empty-net goal, his second tally of the contest, in the final minute, closing out the dramatic 4-2 win.

Florida dominated the shot count for the third time in the series, claiming a 41-18 advantage, anchored by a huge 21-3 edge in the final frame. Goaltender Cam Johnson was perfect over the game's fina 30 minutes, ending the night with 16 saves.

Game Four will take place Friday night in Trois-Rivières at 7:00 p.m.

The Everblades need to win one more game in Québec to bring the series back to Hertz Arena for a potential Game Six and Seven on Tuesday, May 27 and Wednesday, May 28, respectively, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for games at Hertz Arena remain on sale through on Ticketmaster or at the Fifth Third Bank Box Office at Hertz Arena. Visit floridaeverblades.com for more information.

BLADES BITS

Colton Hargrove leads the Everblades with six goals and 11 points in the postseason.

Trois-Rivières' second-period goal snapped the Everblades' successful penalty kill string at 38 straight shifts. The Everblades had not surrendered a power-play goal to the opposition since Game One of the South Division Semifinals versus Jacksonville.

With another dominant shooting performance, the Everblades claimed a 41-18 edge in shots on goal and hold a 105-44 advantage in the shot department after three games.

