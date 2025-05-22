ECHL Transactions - May 22

May 22, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, May 22, 2025:

Kansas City:

add Nathan Dunkley, F activated from reserve

delete David Cotton, F placed on reserve







ECHL Stories from May 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.