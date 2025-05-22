Toledo Dominates in Game 4 Win against Kansas City

May 22, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Toledo Walleye News Release







Toledo, OH - The Toledo Walleye defeated the Kansas City Mavericks in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals. The Walleye responded in the best way possible with a dominant 60-minute hockey game that ended with a 4-1 final score.

How it Happened:

The first period was scoreless and the Walleye penalty kill was strong, killing off six minutes of penalties with one of them being a double minor. The Walleye led in shots on goal 15-3 however it was 0-0 heading into the middle frame.

The second period was all Toledo, taking a commanding lead and going up 3-0. SOG in the second was 20-5 in favor of the Fish.

Colin Swoyer got the scoring started and got the Huntington Center rocking at 3:13 of the second period to give Toledo the 1-0 lead. Brandon Kruse and Dylan Moulton got the assists on the opening goal.

The Walleye followed it up with a goal by Conlan Keenan at 8:14 on a breakaway to put the Fish up by two. Billy Moskal and Will Hillman had the apples.

At 12:02, after taking a penalty, Nick Andrews went on another breakaway as penalty time expired and scored his first professional goal. The sole assist went to Sam Craggs. The Walleye led 3-0 after two and would look to close things out in the third.

Trenton Bliss continued the damage at 14:02 to make it 4-0 with a tip-in goal off a shot from Brandon Hawkins. The secondary assist went to Swoyer, his second point of the evening. With the primary assist, Hawkins tied the franchise record for playoff assists with 50.

Although Kansas City got one late on the power play to spoil the shutout, it was far too late in the game and Toledo remained dominant in all aspects to close this one out with a 4-1 final.

Three Stars Sponsored by Local 245:

1. TOL - C. Swoyer (1G, 1A)

2. TOL - C. Keenan (1G)

3. TOL - N. Andrews (1G)

What's Next:

The Walleye will look to close out the series and move onto the Kelly Cup Finals on Saturday night at the Huntington Center. Puck drop is set for 7:15 p.m.







ECHL Stories from May 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.