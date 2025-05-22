Mavericks Fall in Game 4, Face Elimination Saturday Night

May 22, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Independence, MO - The Kansas City Mavericks dropped Game 4 of the Western Conference Final on Thursday night, falling 4-1 to the Toledo Walleye at Huntington Center. With the loss, Kansas City now trails the best-of-seven series 3-1.

Toledo controlled the pace through two periods, scoring three times in the second to build a 3-0 lead. Colin Swoyer opened the scoring at 3:13, followed by goals from Conlan Keenan and Nick Andrews at 8:14 and 12:02, respectively.

The Walleye added another in the third when Trenton Bliss scored at 14:02, pushing the lead to 4-0. Kansas City got on the board just over a minute later, when Luke Loheit scored on the power play at 15:30, from Landon McCallum and Nathan Dunkley.

The Mavericks finished 1-for-5 on the power play and 4-for-5 on the penalty kill. Goaltender Jack LaFontaine made 40 saves on 44 shots in the loss.

Kansas City must now win three straight to keep their Kelly Cup hopes alive, starting with a must-win Game 5 on Saturday night in Toledo. Puck drop is scheduled for 6:15 p.m. Central.

If necessary, Games 6 and 7 would be played back at Cable Dahmer Arena on Monday, May 26 and Wednesday, May 28. Tickets for those potential games can be purchased at kcmavericks.com/tickets or by calling 816-252-7825.







