Mavericks Come up Short in Game 2, Face Uphill Battle in Toledo

May 17, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Independence, MO - The Kansas City Mavericks fell 4-3 to the Toledo Walleye in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finalon Saturday night at Cable Dahmer Arena. With the win, Toledo takes a 2-0 series lead as the best-of-seven shifts to Ohio for Games 3, 4, and 5.

The Walleye struck early, scoring twice in the opening four minutes. Mitchell Lewandowski opened the scoring at 1:49, followed by Jalen Smereck at 4:07. Kansas City answered back, as Charlie Wright ripped home a goal at 7:34, and Max Andreev tied it at 12:15 off a setup from Cam Morrison and Cade Borchardt. Trenton Bliss restored the Walleye lead at 13:33, sending Toledo into the intermission up 3-2.

Kansas City tied the game again at 1:21 of the second period, when Casey Carreau found the net off assists from Morrison and Andreev. But Colby Ambrosio delivered the eventual game-winner for Toledo at 6:12 of the third period.

Jack LaFontaine made 25 saves in the loss, while Carter Gylander stopped 24 shots to earn the win for Toledo.

Kansas City's special teams were effective, going 2-for-2 on the power play and 3-for-3 on the penalty kill.

The Mavericks now head to Toledo for Games 3, 4, and 5 of the series:

- Game 3: Tuesday, May 20 at 6:15 PM (CT)

- Game 4: Thursday, May 22 at 6:15 PM (CT)

- Game 5: Saturday, May 24 at 6:15 PM (CT)

If necessary, Games 6 and 7 will return to Cable Dahmer Arena:

- Game 6: Monday, May 26 at 7:05 PM (CT)

- Game 7: Wednesday, May 28 at 7:05 PM (CT)

