ECHL Transactions - May 17

May 17, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, May 17, 2025:

Florida:

Add Riese Zmolek, D activated from reserve

Add Andrew Fyten, F activated from reserve

Delete Kade Landry, D placed on reserve

Delete Santino Centorame, D placed on reserve

Kansas City:

Add Thomas Farrell, D activated from reserve

Delete Jimmy Mazza, D placed on reserve

Toledo:

Add Bobby Russell, D activated from reserve

Delete Colin Swoyer, D placed on reserve

Trois-Rivieres:

Add Cory Thomas, D activated from reserve

Delete Emmett Serensits, D placed on reserve







ECHL Stories from May 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.