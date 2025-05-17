ECHL Transactions - May 17
May 17, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, May 17, 2025:
Florida:
Add Riese Zmolek, D activated from reserve
Add Andrew Fyten, F activated from reserve
Delete Kade Landry, D placed on reserve
Delete Santino Centorame, D placed on reserve
Kansas City:
Add Thomas Farrell, D activated from reserve
Delete Jimmy Mazza, D placed on reserve
Toledo:
Add Bobby Russell, D activated from reserve
Delete Colin Swoyer, D placed on reserve
Trois-Rivieres:
Add Cory Thomas, D activated from reserve
Delete Emmett Serensits, D placed on reserve
Check out the ECHL Statistics
ECHL Stories from May 17, 2025
- ECHL Transactions - May 17 - ECHL
- Casey Christensen Promoted to President of Business Operations for the Norfolk Admirals - Norfolk Admirals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.