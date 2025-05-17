Ambrosio Scores as Toledo Takes 2-0 Series Lead against Kansas City

Independence, MO - The Toledo Walleye defeated the Kansas City Mavericks in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals with a 4-3 final score.

How it Happened:

Game 2 was much different than Game 1 as it was an offensively-heavy and high-scoring matchup.

The Walleye got off to a firing hot start getting on the board just 1:49 into the first period as Mitch Lewandowski got the goal off a rebound in front of the net. Nolan Moyle and Carson Bantle assisted the game-opening goal.

The Fish kept it going with another goal just over two minutes later at 4:07. Jalen Smereck shot the puck from the blue line and it went past KC goaltender Jack LaFontaine. Moyle got the sole assist with his second of the night.

However, the Mavericks got their first goal of the series shortly after at 7:34, and then tied it right back up at 12:15 on the power play.

Just 1:18 later, the Walleye would respond as Trenton Bliss from Smereck would restore the lead to send this one with a 3-2 lead heading into the second.

Despite a goal-filled first period, the game settled down afterward. The Mavericks scored the only goal of the second period, tying the game at 3-3 early in the frame. They evened the score at 1:21 with a power-play goal, going 2-for-2 on the man advantage.

It remained tied through the remainder of the second, setting up for a big third period, creating a common theme as games prior.

Toledo got back to their game in the third, putting heavy pressure on the KC defense and was desperate to take back their lead.

The Walleye pressed in the offensive zone, and it paid off at 6:12 when Colby Ambrosio wound up and patiently waited for the puck. After a setup from Brandon Kruse and Matt Anderson, Ambrosio buried a one-timer to restore Toledo's lead. The goal stood as the game-winner, thanks to a strong defensive effort and performance from Carter Gylander the rest of the way.

Toledo got the hard-fought 4-3 win and took a stranglehold on the series as they went up 2-0.

Three Stars Sponsored by Local 245:

1. TOL - J. Smereck (1G, 1A)

2. KC - M. Andreev (1G, 1A)

3. TOL - N. Moyle (2A)

What's Next:

The Walleye are coming home for Games 3, 4, and 5 (if needed). We need everyone there and tickets are still available for Game 3 on Tuesday night at the Huntington Center. Puck drop is set for 7:15, and you can buy tickets.







