Casey Christensen Promoted to President of Business Operations for the Norfolk Admirals

May 17, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Norfolk Admirals News Release







Norfolk, VA - The Norfolk Admirals announced today that Casey Christensen has been promoted to President of Business Operations.

Originally from Lake Hopatcong, New Jersey, Christensen joined the Admirals as an intern during the 2021-22 season. He has since blazed a path of excellence, advancing to Vice President of Sales and, more recently, to the prestigious title of Alternate Governor. His leadership and contributions have been recognized league-wide, including being named ECHL Ticket Sales Professional of the Year for the 2023-24 season.

A U.S. Navy veteran, Christensen served five years as a Cryptologic Collections Technician, including time onboard the USS Ralph Johnson, where he was deployed to the Eastern Pacific and the Persian Gulf. Following his service, Christensen relocated to the Hampton Roads area in 2020 and pursued a degree in marketing at Old Dominion University.

Norfolk Admirals CEO Patrick Cavanagh praised Christensen's leadership, work ethic, and commitment to the team's advancement, noting his impact across all areas of business operations.

During his tenure with the Norfolk Admirals, Christensen has supported the organization by working in and managing various departments, including ticket sales, sponsorships, game-day operations, and marketing. His promotion reflects the Admirals' continued commitment to building a strong, championship-caliber organization both on and off the ice.

"It's an honor to step into the role of President of Business Operations for this storied team. I'm excited to keep growing the game of hockey and delivering unforgettable experiences for the best fans in the ECHL right here in Hampton Roads. I'm grateful to Patrick and Anita Cavanagh for their trust and proud to lead an incredible team as we pursue excellence together. This logo, this city, and these people mean the world to me. I'm especially thankful to my wife, Shelly-May; my parents, Heather and Rich; my step-parents Tracy and Jimmy; my sisters, Christine and Justine; and my best friend, Tyler, for their unwavering support all these years. GO ADMIRALS!"







ECHL Stories from May 17, 2025

