Royals Fall to Lions, End Season in Game Four of North Division Semifinal, 5-2

April 24, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (0-3-1-0), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, fell to the Trois-Rivières Lions (4-0-0-0), 5-2, to have their 23rd season come to an end in Game Four of the North Division Semifinal Kelly Cup Playoff Series at Santander Arena on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Goaltender Keith Petruzzelli (0-3-0-0) suffered the loss in goal with 30 saves on 33 shots faced while Lions' goaltender Luke Cavallin (4-0-0-0) earned the win in goal with 24 saves on 26 shots faced.

Alex Beaucage (4) gave Trois-Rivières a 1-0 lead 2:30 into the game that stood until Mason Primeau (3) evened the score at 5:01 of the first period. Morgan Adams-Moisan (1) restored Trois-Rivières' lead at 8:40 of the first period.

Shane Sellar (2) tied the game, 2-2, 3:32 into the second period for the lone goal of the frame. Vincent Sevigny broke the deadlock at 15:22 of the final frame to put the Lions in front for good. Nicolas Guay (3) and Logan Nijhoff (2) sealed the Trois-Rivieres victory with empty net goals at 18:12 and 19:40, respectively.

Kelly Cup Playoff Schedule

North Division Semifinals: #1 Trois-Rivières Lions (45-19-6-2, 98 points) vs. #4 Reading Royals (33-28-9-2, 77 points)

GAME 1 - Friday, April 18 at 7:00 p.m. ET at Trois-Rivières - 4-2 L (TR 1-0)

GAME 2 - Saturday, April 19 at 7:00 p.m. ET at Trois-Rivières 5-1 L (TR 2-0)

GAME 3 - Monday, April 21 at 7:00 p.m. ET at Reading - 3-2 2OTL (TR 3-0)

GAME 4 - Wednesday, April 23 at 7:00 p.m. ET at Reading - 5-2 L (TR 4-0)

