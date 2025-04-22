Oilers Fall in Game 3, Trail for First Time in Series

April 22, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, fell 5-1 in Game 3 at the BOK Center, placing the Mavericks up 2-1 in the best-of-seven series.

Cade Borchardt opened the scoring for the second-straight game, jumping on a loose puck for a breakaway tuck 12:11 into the action.

Damien Giroux placed Kansas City up 2-0 roughly halfway through the game with a tip off a David Cotton shot 9:01 into the middle frame. Zack Trott, Charlie Wright and Cotton added three goals in a 2:36 span (16:44-19:10) to send Kansas City up 5-0 through two periods.

Mike McKee scored the lone goal of the final frame, spoiling Jack LaFontaine's shutout with 3:59 remaining in the contest and closing the score 5-1. Talyn Boyko stopped all seven shots he faced in relief of Vyacheslav Buteyets.

The Oilers look to even the series, hosting the Mavericks for Game 4 on Thursday, April 24th at 7:05 p.m. at BOK Center.

