Oilers Fall in Game 3, Trail for First Time in Series
April 22, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Tulsa Oilers News Release
TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, fell 5-1 in Game 3 at the BOK Center, placing the Mavericks up 2-1 in the best-of-seven series.
Cade Borchardt opened the scoring for the second-straight game, jumping on a loose puck for a breakaway tuck 12:11 into the action.
Damien Giroux placed Kansas City up 2-0 roughly halfway through the game with a tip off a David Cotton shot 9:01 into the middle frame. Zack Trott, Charlie Wright and Cotton added three goals in a 2:36 span (16:44-19:10) to send Kansas City up 5-0 through two periods.
Mike McKee scored the lone goal of the final frame, spoiling Jack LaFontaine's shutout with 3:59 remaining in the contest and closing the score 5-1. Talyn Boyko stopped all seven shots he faced in relief of Vyacheslav Buteyets.
The Oilers look to even the series, hosting the Mavericks for Game 4 on Thursday, April 24th at 7:05 p.m. at BOK Center.
Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from April 22, 2025
- Oilers Fall in Game 3, Trail for First Time in Series - Tulsa Oilers
- Walleye Advance to Central Division Finals with Game 4 Win at Indy - Toledo Walleye
- ECHL Transactions - April 22 - ECHL
- DiVincentiis Assigned to the Admirals by Winnipeg - Norfolk Admirals
- Lions Take a 2-0 Series Lead - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Preview: Royals vs Lions Game 4, North Division Semifinal Series - Reading Royals
- Fuel Fall 5-3 to Toledo on Monday Night - Indy Fuel
- Royals Surrender Last Second Equalizer, Fall in Double Overtime, 3-2 - Reading Royals
- Heartlanders Fight Back from Multi-Goal Deficits, Komets Win 7-6 in OT to Take 2-1 Series Lead - Iowa Heartlanders
- Lions Win in Double OT and Take a 3-0 Series Lead - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Komets Win Thriller 7-6 in Overtime to Take Series Lead - Fort Wayne Komets
- Last Week around the Leagues - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Tulsa Oilers Stories
- Oilers Fall in Game 3, Trail for First Time in Series
- Oilers to Host Three Playoff Games at BOK Center
- Oilers Fall in Overtime as Series Heads to Tulsa Tied 1-1
- Oilers Unleash Four Unanswered Goals in Third Period to Top Mavericks in Series Opener
- Oilers Close Regular Season with 40 Wins for Second Time in Franchise History with 7-2 Win