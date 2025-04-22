DiVincentiis Assigned to the Admirals by Winnipeg

April 22, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Norfolk, VA - The Winnipeg Jets announced today they have reassigned goaltender Domenic DiVincentiis from the Manitoba Moose to the Norfolk Admirals.

DiVincentiis, 21, has rejoined the Admirals in Wheeling ahead of their Game 3 tomorrow against the Nailers in the North Division Semifinals.

The Bolton, ON native has been with the Moose since the end of January and has played in 28 games with Manitoba (13-12-3, 2.84 GAA) this season. He recently pitched his first professional shutout on Saturday against the Texas Stars.

In 20 games with the Admirals this season, DiVincentiis went 15-5 with a 2.97 GAA. He won his first eight starts in-goal for Norfolk.

The Admirals return to action tomorrow for Game 3 of the North Division Semifinals against the Nailers. Pregame coverage begins at 6:50pm (EST), with puck drop taking place at 7:10pm. You can watch the game on FloHockey or listen on Mixlr.

Join Admirals front office members and fans for the Official Road Watch Party at the Waterside District tomorrow in Downtown Norfolk. Activities start at 6:30pm, with tables are first come, first served, so be sure to arrive early.

