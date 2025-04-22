ECHL Transactions - April 22

Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, April 22, 2025:

Fort Wayne:

add Dustyn McFaul, D activated from reserve

add Anthony Petruzzelli, F activated from reserve

delete Owen Gallatin, D placed on reserve

delete Nolan Volcan, F placed on reserve

Iowa:

add Jonny Sorenson, F activated from reserve

delete T.J. Walsh, F placed on reserve

Norfolk:

add Domenic DiVincentiis, G assigned from Manitoba by Winnipeg

Tulsa:

add Daneel Lategan, F activated from reserve

delete Easton Brodzinski, F placed on reserve

