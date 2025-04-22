ECHL Transactions - April 22
April 22, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, April 22, 2025:
Fort Wayne:
add Dustyn McFaul, D activated from reserve
add Anthony Petruzzelli, F activated from reserve
delete Owen Gallatin, D placed on reserve
delete Nolan Volcan, F placed on reserve
Iowa:
add Jonny Sorenson, F activated from reserve
delete T.J. Walsh, F placed on reserve
Norfolk:
add Domenic DiVincentiis, G assigned from Manitoba by Winnipeg
Tulsa:
add Daneel Lategan, F activated from reserve
delete Easton Brodzinski, F placed on reserve
