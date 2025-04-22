Royals Surrender Last Second Equalizer, Fall in Double Overtime, 3-2

April 22, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (0-2-1-0), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, fell to the Trois-Rivières Lions (3-0-0-0) in double overtime, 3-2, in Game Three of the North Division Semifinal Kelly Cup Playoff Series at Santander Arena on Monday, April 21st.

Goaltender Vinnie Purpura (0-0-1-0) suffered the overtime loss in goal with 33 saves on 36 shots faced while Lions' goaltender Luke Cavallin (1-0-0-0) earned the win in goal with 26 saves on 27 shots faced.

Nicolas Guay (2) gave Trois-Rivières a 1-0 lead 6:15 into the game that stood until Shane Sellar (1) evened the score at 15:17 of the first period.

After a scoreless middle frame, Mason Primeau (2) put Reading in front with 60 seconds left in the third period on a backhand shot past Cavallin. With their net empty, the Lions tied the score with 1.9 seconds remaining in regulation on an Anthony Beauregard (2) tap in.

Reading outshot Trois-Rivieres 7-6 in a scoreless first overtime frame. 4:44 into the second overtime, Andrew Coxhead (1) tallied the overtime game-winner on a loose puck in Reading's crease.

The series, now 3-0 in favor of the Lions continues in Game Four on Wednesday, April 23rd at 7 PM and Game 5* on Thursday, April 24th at 7 PM (*if necessary) at Santander Arena.

Teams with a 3-0 lead are 72-2 all-time in an ECHL best-of-7 series (97% W). Two times an ECHL team came back to win a series after being down 0-3:

Cincinnati over Reading in the 2010 American Conference Finals

Idaho over Allen in the 2018 Mountain Division Semifinals

Kelly Cup Playoff Schedule

North Division Semifinals: #1 Trois-Rivières Lions (45-19-6-2, 98 points) vs. #4 Reading Royals (33-28-9-2, 77 points)

Series Matchup Sheet

GAME 1 - Friday, April 18 at 7:00 p.m. ET at Trois-Rivières - 4-2 L (TR 1-0)

GAME 2 - Saturday, April 19 at 7:00 p.m. ET at Trois-Rivières 5-1 L (TR 2-0)

GAME 3 - Monday, April 21 at 7:00 p.m. ET at Reading - 3-2 2OTL (TR 3-0)

GAME 4 - Wednesday, April 23 at 7:00 p.m. ET at Reading - Tickets HERE

GAME 5* - Thursday, April 24 at 7:00 p.m. ET at Reading - Tickets HERE

GAME 6* - Sunday, April 27 at 3:00 p.m. ET at Trois-Rivières

GAME 7* - Tuesday, April 29 at 7:00 p.m. ET at Trois-Rivières

*If necessary

