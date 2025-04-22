Last Week around the Leagues

by Fran Stuchbury

April 22, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)







This past week Dallas Wings selected University of Connecticut guard Paige Bueckers with the No. 1 overall pick in the Women's National Basketball Association Draft, Toledo Walleye forward Brandon Hawkins was named ECHL MVP for the second consecutive season, a pair of UFL head coaches stepped away from their teams, and the Stockton Kings won their first ever NBA G League Championship. Highlights from this week come from the Women's National Basketball Association, NBA G League, BIG3, ECHL, American Hockey League, Federal Prospects Hockey League, Western Hockey League, Ontario Hockey League, United States Hockey League, North American Hockey League, United Football League, Indoor Football League, The Arena League, Major League Soccer, Northern Super League, WPSL Pro, International League, Pacific Coast League, Texas League, National Lacrosse League, Premier Lacrosse League, Pro Volleyball Federation, and League One Volleyball.

BASKETBALL

Women's National Basketball Association

The Dallas Wings selected University of Connecticut guard Paige Bueckers with the No. 1 overall pick the WNBA Draft which was held at New York City's The Shed. A highly decorated generational talent, Bueckers led the Huskies to their 12th NCAA Championship just eight days ago. "We are extremely excited as a franchise to select Paige Bueckers with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft," said Dallas Wings Executive Vice President and General Manager Curt Miller. "The addition of Paige is another huge momentum-building moment for the Wings franchise and team. Paige is one of the most efficient and decorated players we have seen in the history of the collegiate game. We anticipate her making an immediate impact on the court but also recognize her commitment to give back to the community which aligns with our strong beliefs as an organization. Tonight is truly a special night for Paige and the Dallas Wings."

Watch as Paige Bueckers was selected with the No. 1 overall pick by the Dallas Wings in the 2025 WNBA Draft.

Paige Bueckers joins Andraya Carter, Rebecca Lobo and Ryan Ruocco to react to being selected No. 1 overall in the 2025 WNBA Draft by the Dallas Wings.

Erica Ayala, Terrika-Foster Brasby, and Ashley Nicole Moss join CBS Sports HQ to recap the 2025 WNBA Draft.

NBA G League

The Stockton Kings, the NBA G League affiliate of the Sacramento Kings, earned the first NBA G League title in franchise history on Monday night at Silver Spurs Arena in Kissimmee, Fla. The Kings defeated the Osceola Magic, 118-110, in Game 3 of the NBA G League Finals. The Stockton Kings trailed by one point (21-22) with 1:51 left in the first quarter, before the Osceola Magic's 7-0 run put them up 29-21. In the second quarter, the Magic led by as much as 15 points, but the Kings put themselves in striking distance before the half, trailing 49-55. The Kings kept working to close the gap in the third quarter ending with a score of 73-82 before bringing it to a one-point game with 9:37 left in the fourth quarter (81-82). The Kings took their first lead (85-82) at the 9:07 mark in the final frame before claiming a 98-95 lead with 4:12 left in the game. Stockton held the lead to close out the fourth quarter, winning their first NBA G League championship in franchise history, 118-110.

Here are the highlights.

The city celebrated the Stockton Kings winning their first G League Championship in franchise history. The team credits the support of the 209 for the season.

Pacers Sports & Entertainment announced that the shot clock has expired on the Indiana Mad Ants, ushering in a new era for the Indiana Pacers' G League affiliate with an exciting rebrand including a new logo and name - the Noblesville Boom. The rebranded name is a tribute to the iconic, "Boom, Baby!" phrase tied to the Pacers and made famous 50 years ago by legendary Pacers coach and commentator Bobby "Slick" Leonard. The Noblesville Boom name also reflects the loud, fast-paced basketball the team brings to the court as well as the energy and growth of the Noblesville community.

"We're thrilled to tip off an exciting new era for our G League team, the Noblesville Boom, while honoring the legacy and global brand power of the Indiana Pacers," Pacers Sports & Entertainment CEO Mel Raines said. "The city of Noblesville and Mayor Chris Jensen continue to be incredible partners as the team prepares to relocate to their new home in Noblesville, which will bring more exciting opportunities for fans to enjoy world-class basketball."

Indiana Mad Ants rebrand as Noblesville Boom

BIG3

The BIG3 unveiled the debut branding of the league's eight all-new teams beginning play in 2025 under the new city-based model. Season eight tips off June 14, 2025, at Allstate Arena in Chicago, IL, at 4pm ET live on CBS for 10 weeks of premier 3-on-3 basketball action. Merchandise will be available for purchase at a later date. "We could not be happier to finally share these designs and get them into the hands of our dedicated fans," said BIG3 CEO Ice Cube. "These eight all-new teams are the evolution of the BIG3 and a testament to our owners, fans, players, and anyone who has supported us over the past eight years. We hope that each design speaks to our local fans and they feel that these logos and colors represent their city and themselves. We have an incredible lineup of 3-on-3 basketball talent waiting to put on these jerseys, and I can't wait to see how they represent their cities out on the court."

Kemba Walker signs with BIG3 basketball league

HOCKEY

ECHL

The Toledo Walleye and the ECHL are proud to announce that forward Brandon Hawkins has been named the Warrior Hockey ECHL Most Valuable Player for 2024-25. Hawkins is just the second player to ever repeat as the league MVP, joining Allen's Chad Costello (2015-16, 2016-17) as the only members of the exclusive club in 37 years of ECHL hockey. Named to the All-ECHL First Team for the third consecutive season, Hawkins led the ECHL in scoring for the second consecutive year with 89 points while finishing second with 37 goals and tied for second with 53 assists. He also topped the league with 336 shots on goal, was tied for second with 12 power-play goals, and tied for sixth with seven game-winning goals. Hawkins recorded at least one point in 48 of his 71 games this season, including 28 multiple-point games. He was honored as ECHL Player of the Month for January and was named to the ECHL Midseason All-Star Team.

The ECHL announced that Cam Johnson of the Florida Everblades is the recipient of the Nick Vitucci ECHL Goaltender of the Year award for 2024-25. Johnson, who was named to the All-ECHL First Team last week, went 37-6-4 in 47 appearances with the Everblades this season and led the ECHL in wins, goals-against average (1.92), and minutes played (2,848), was tied for the league in shutouts (5) and was tied for eighth in save percentage (.921). His 37 wins was one victory shy of the single-season league record for wins by a goaltender.

The ECHL announced that Jared Nightingale of the South Carolina Stingrays is the 2024-25 recipient of the John Brophy Award as the league's Coach of the Year. In his first season with the team, Nightingale led the Stingrays to a 52-15-5 record for 109 points, setting team records for most wins and points in a season. South Carolina captured the Brabham Cup as regular-season champions for the second time in team history, and its 29 home wins are tied for the third-highest total in a single-season in ECHL history. Prior to joining the Stingrays, Nightingale spent the previous three seasons as an assistant coach with the American Hockey League's Rockford IceHogs, after previously serving in assistant coaching roles with the Ontario Hockey League's Saginaw Spirit and United States Hockey League's U.S. National Under-17 Team and the Omaha Lancers.

American Hockey League

The Colorado Eagles' Jacob MacDonald has set an all-time American Hockey League record for goals in a season by a defenseman, establishing the new standard with two goals in Wednesday night's 4-2 loss at Ontario. MacDonald tied the record with his 30th goal of the season at 8:09 of the third period, and added his 31st less than five minutes later to surpass the mark set by AHL Hall of Famer John Slaney while playing for the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in 1999-2000. MacDonald's 31 goals are nearly double the total of Bakersfield's Connor Carrick, who ranks second in the league with 17 goals this season. MacDonald also has 24 assists this season to lead all AHL blueliners with 55 points in 62 games for Colorado.

Colorado Eagles blueliner Jacob MacDonald breaks the AHL record for goals in a single season by a defenseman!

SPHL

The SPHL announced that Jean-Guy Trudel of the Peoria Rivermen has been selected as the SPHL Coach of the Year in a vote of league coaches, staff, and broadcasters. Trudel led Peoria to their record sixth William B. Coffey Trophy as regular-season champions with a 40-10-6 record, matching the team record for wins in a season (2018-19).Now in his 11th season behind the Rivermen bench, Trudel passed Columbus' Jerome Bechard as the winningest coach in SPHL history with his 369th regular season victory, a 4-1 win over the Pensacola Ice Flyers on November 23, 2024, and reached the 400-win plateau with a 5-0 victory over the Ice Flyers on March 29.

Federal Prospects Hockey League

Get ready, Pee Dee! Professional hockey is officially returning to the Pee Dee, and the excitement is already hitting the ice. The Pee Dee Pro Hockey team is back and here to stay, bringing fast-paced action, family fun, and a whole new level of energy to the Florence Center. Fans across the region have been asking for it-and now it's happening. The return of pro hockey marks a thrilling new chapter for sports in the Pee Dee area, promising unforgettable moments, fierce competition, and a powerful home team the community can rally behind.

The Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) has named Steve Martinson, head coach of the Athens Rock Lobsters, as its 2025 Coach of the Year. In just the franchise's first season, Martinson has made an extraordinary impact-turning a brand-new team into a contender and transforming the sports landscape in Athens. Martinson, a coaching legend with more than 1,000 professional wins, brought his proven championship pedigree to Athens and immediately built a culture centered on excellence, professionalism, and player development. Under his leadership, the Rock Lobsters finished second in the FPHL's Continental Division and quickly earned a reputation as one of the league's most exciting and disciplined teams.

Officials announce new professional hockey team coming to Florence

Professional Women's Hockey League

The Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) announced that the 2025 PWHL Draft Presented by Upper Deck will take place on Tuesday, June 24 at 7 p.m. ET at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Ottawa, Ontario. The event will bring together the league's leading prospects, well-known figures from the women's hockey community, and the PWHL's dedicated fanbase to celebrate the next wave of league stars. This will be the first-ever event held at the brand new Hard Rock Live theatre venue, which is currently part of the $350 million construction and expansion project-- the new amenities are expected to open to the public very soon. The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino is the exclusive brick-and-mortar casino partner of the Ottawa Charge.

Western Hockey League

Medicine Hat Tigers forward Gavin McKenna makes a ¬ÅMichigan Goal"

Ontario Hockey League

The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) announced that Kitchener Rangers Head Coach Jussi Ahokas is the 2024-25 recipient of the Matt Leyden Trophy, presented annually to the OHL Coach of the Year as voted by the League's General Managers. Ahokas steered the Rangers to their fourth 100-point season in franchise history, finishing with a regular season record of 47-15-4-2. Kitchener boasted the league's second-ranked penalty kill (84.8%) and surrendered the second-fewest goals in the OHL (183) with great goaltending from Jackson Parsons.

Liam Greentree put on a show scoring five goals and adding an assist for a six-point performance in Windsor's win over Kitchener. The LA Kings prospect buried two in the first, completed the hat-trick in the second, added another in the third, and capped it off with an empty netter.

United States Hockey League

NHL Draft prospect Ryker Lee helped put the Madison Capitols up by one with a spin-o-rama pass to Finn Brink in the USHL Clark Cup Playoffs

North American Hockey League

NAHL Top Plays - April 7-13, 2025

FOOTBALL

United Football League

Ken Whisenhunt announced that he is stepping down as head coach of the Memphis Showboats. UFL President & CEO Russ Brandon and UFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations Daryl Johnston have named Offensive Line Coach Jim Turner, who served as the team's interim head coach earlier this season, as interim head coach for the remainder of the 2025 UFL season. Statement from Ken Whisenhunt "The time has come for me to step away from the game and take a break from football. I am so grateful for my time with the players and wish them the best." UFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations Daryl Johnston "We are grateful for Ken's contributions to the UFL as head coach of the Memphis Showboats. His passion for the game resonates not only with his players, but the entire league. Ken has been a true professional and our league is better because of the time he spent with the UFL. We are fortunate to have Jim Turner available to immediately take up the head coaching duties for the rest of this season. ¬Å

Memphis Showboats interim head coach Jim Turner has announced the addition of Noel Mazzone to the team's coaching staff. Mazzone will serve as the Showboats' offensive coordinator and will coach the quarterbacks. "I brought Noel in because of his wealth of knowledge and experience," Turner said. "He has coached at every level, including the NFL and major college football for more than 40 years. That is the type of experience we needed to point our offense in the right direction." His most recent coaching stint came as the offensive coordinator of the New Orleans Breakers during the 2022 USFL season.

United Football League President & CEO Russ Brandon and Executive Vice President of Football Operations Daryl Johnston announced that Wade Phillips, head coach of the defending XFL Conference Champion San Antonio Brahmas, has informed them that he will be taking a leave of absence from the team for personal reasons. Brandon and Johnston have named Offensive Coordinator Payton Pardee to serve as interim head coach for the 2025 UFL season. UFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations Daryl Johnston "The UFL is extremely grateful for the leadership that Wade has delivered to the UFL as head coach of the San Antonio Brahmas. The credibility that he has brought to the UFL as a Head Coach validates what we are building as a league. This coaching legend has the respect of everyone in the league as well as throughout the entire football community for his dedication and accomplishments as a coach for over 50 years. If and when Wade is ready to return to the sidelines, the entire UFL Family will be there to cheer him on."

UFL Top 10 Plays From Week 4

Canadian Football League

The BC Lions are deeply saddened to learn that former head coach Larry Donovan passed away at the age of 84. Said Lions director of community partnerships Jamie Taras: "Throughout his tenure, Larry positively influenced everyone in our organization. He always had a great upbeat energy that trickled down to the rest of the team. Our thoughts are with his wife Georgia, their three daughters and the entire family." After joining the Lions as special teams and defensive line coach to begin 1986, Donovan succeeded Don Matthews as the club's 13th head coach in October of 1987 and led the team on a four-game winning streak to finish first in the West Division.

Indoor Football League

Week 4 Plays of the Week

The Arena League

The Kansas City Goats have officially changed their name to the St. Joseph Goats. This decision and move is permanent. This announcement was made at a press conference at Civic Arena, along with revealing our new uniforms, logos, all the incredible renovations going on at Civic Arena and Mayor Josendale's vision for Downtown St. Joe. The Goats are pumped for the season. Civic Arena is tailor made for Professional Arena Football.......the perfect size, amenities, free parking and an atmosphere that will be rocking. Every Home game will be an event, inside and outside Civic!

St. Joseph Goats unveil new uniforms and logo

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

LAFC Olivier Giroud first MLS goal is a banger free kick!

National Women's Soccer League

Angel City Football Club (ACFC) announced the appointment of Alexander Straus as its new head coach, following an extensive global search. Straus, renowned for his tactical expertise and championship-winning leadership, will officially join ACFC on June 1, 2025, after concluding his successful tenure with FC Bayern München Women. Straus brings over a decade of elite coaching experience across Europe, including back-to-back Bundesliga titles, and is currently vying for a third. His proven ability to develop world-class players and foster a high-performance culture aligns with ACFC's vision to compete for championships and elevate the women's game in the US and around the world. ACFC Sporting Director Mark Parsons said, "When we set out to hire our head coach, we looked for specific characteristics such as a dominant style of play, a proven winner at the highest level, a focus on player development, a collaborative mindset, and a leader in high performance. Alex fits this profile at every measure. He has consistently demonstrated an ability to unite teams under a shared purpose, inspire players to grow and perform at their peak, and deliver results consistently. I'm truly confident Alex's experience, commitment to team culture, and tactical intelligence will strengthen our foundation as we aim to bring championships to Los Angeles."

USL Super League

Brooklyn Football Club women's (Brooklyn FC) announced it has parted ways with head coach Jessica Silva. Brooklyn Football Club would like to thank Silva for her commitment and dedication as the first head coach in our club history, and wish her success in her future endeavors.

Brooklyn Football Club (Brooklyn FC) women's team today announced that Fabio Barros has been appointed interim head coach for the remainder of the 2024/25 USL Super League season. Barros, who brings over a decade of coaching experience across the U.S. and Europe. We're bringing in someone who knows how to step into a team midseason and make an immediate impact, said Kevin Tenjo, Sporting Director, Brooklyn Football Club. Fabio has a deep understanding of the game, a calm presence, and a track record of helping players reach the next level. He's the right voice with the right mentality to guide us through the final stretch of the season.

Barros joins Brooklyn FC from St. Bonaventure University, where he served as Associate Head Coach and Recruiting Coordinator. Known for his tactical sharpness and player-first leadership, Barros has played a pivotal role in building competitive programs at the NCAA Division I level while also developing talent at top-tier youth and club levels across the Mid-Atlantic region.

Northern Super League

Canadian sports history was made. Under the bright lights of BC Place, in front of 14,018 fans, Vancouver Rise FC edged Calgary Wild FC 1-0 in a hard-fought, emotional battle that will be remembered as the opening chapter in a brand-new era of Canadian sports. More than just a match, it marked a watershed moment in Canadian soccer - the debut of a new, homegrown professional league for women, built on pride, perseverance, and a passion for the game.

Vancouver Rise FC midfielder Quinn scores on a penalty against Calgary Wild FC goalkeeper Stephanie Bukovec in the 22nd minute for the first goal in NSL history.

Women's Premier Soccer League Pro

WPSL Pro, the newest professional league in the U.S. soccer pyramid, will officially launch as a Division II women's professional league in 2026 filling a critical player development gap in the U.S. women's soccer system. Backed by a coalition of founding markets and investors including a landmark commitment from Cleveland Soccer Group, this announcement represents the culmination of years of vision, planning, and momentum to shape the future of women's professional soccer. WPSL Pro emerged from the foundation of the Women's Premier Soccer League (WPSL), the largest amateur women's soccer league in the world. With more than 54% of NWSL draftees including soccer legends Alex Morgan, Brandi Chastain and Rose Lavelle having competed within WPSL clubs, the league has long served as the sport's most influential developmental engine.

"WPSL Pro is the bridge that's been missing - not just for players, but for the communities, investors and brands ready to be part of the next chapter in women's sports," said Sean Jones, Co-Founder of WPSL Pro. Cleveland Soccer Group (CSG) today announced it will field a WPSL Pro team as a founding club and invest in the league itself, leading the league's initial funding round - joining early markets including Atlanta, Dallas, North Carolina, Oklahoma City, Sioux Falls, and the San Francisco area - underscoring the league's commitment to high-potential, soccer-savvy communities ready to build professional soccer from the ground up.

Cleveland Soccer Group (CSG) is bringing a new women's professional soccer team to Northeast Ohio as a founding member of WPSL Pro, a new Division II league launching in 2026.

Major Arena Soccer League

The Chihuahua Savage used home-field advantage to secure their third consecutive MASL Ron Newman Cup on Sunday night at Corner Sport Arena with a dominant 6-0 win in the Knockout Game after winning Match Two 10-6 to force the third and deciding game.

BASEBALL

International League

Joe Boyle, Cole Sulser and Jacob Waguespack combined to throw the seventh no-hitter in Durham Bulls Triple-A franchise history, blanking the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders 4-0 before 8,440 fans at the DBAP on Saturday night. Durham's (12-8) last no-hitter came one month after Sulser's appearance in 2019, when four pitchers combined on a no-hitter over the Syracuse Mets.

Rays right-hander Jacob Waguespack retires the final batter on a groundout to third base to complete the combined no-hitter for Triple-A Durham.

Cooper Criswell, Isaiah Campbell, and Jacob Webb combined to throw a combined, seven-inning no hitter in a game one win for the Worcester Red Sox (8-8) over the Rochester Red Wings (3-13) on Thursday night at Innovative Field. In game one, Criswell hurled four hitless frames, retiring the first 11 batters he faced. Campbell threw two perfect innings, while Jacob Webb capped it off with a 1-2-3 seventh inning. Thursday marks the club's first no-hitter since August 24, 2022, when Michael Wacha, A.J. Politi, and Chase Shugart combined to no-hit the Durham Bulls at Polar Park.

Pacific Coast League

Three players come around to score after a walk for Triple-A Albuquerque

Texas League

Ryan Ramsey, Chazz Martinez, Ryan Brady, and Brandon Johnson combined to throw the Northwest Arkansas Naturals' (6-4) fourth no-hitter in team history with a 3-0 win over the San Antonio Missions (6-4) at Nelson Wolff Stadium in San Antonio, Texas on Tuesday. The last time the Naturals threw a no-hitter was June 27, 2013, when Brooks Pounders no-hit the Midland RockHounds at Arvest Ballpark. The last combined no-hitter happened on May 10, 2012, with Greg Holland, Chris Dwyer, Brandon Lafferty, and Kendal Volz picking up a 2-0 win over Springfield in the team's second no-hitter. The first in franchise history was Will Smith and Kelvin Herrera shutting down the Arkansas Travelers in a 1-0 win on July 19, 2011.

The Northwest Arkansas Naturals tossed the fourth no-hitter in team history against the San Antonio Missions at Nelson Wolff Stadium in San Antonio, Texas.

LACROSSE

National Lacrosse League

Toronto Rock goalie Troy Holowchuk was a BRICK WALL

Premier Lacrosse League

After winning back-to-back National Championships at Notre Dame, Liam Entenmann was drafted fifth overall by the New York Atlas. He earned the starting spot in cage in his very first season. We compiled his Top 10 Highlights from his first season as a pro.

OTHER SPORTS

Pro Volleyball Federation

After career nights from Natalie Foster, Kaz Brown and Brittany Abercrombie the Orlando Valkyries (14-10) are headed to the playoffs, completing a road sweep over the Columbus Fury (8-16) by set scores of 25-17, 25-18, 25-17. The Valkyries join the Atlanta Vibe and the Omaha Supernovas as the only three teams that have clinched a playoff bid. With only one more spot up for grabs, Orlando will have their chance to compete for a championship in Vegas from May 9-11.

Atlanta libero Morgan Hentz, the league leader in digs for the hottest team in the PVF, is this week's Pro Volleyball Federation Player of the Week. Hentz totaled 36 digs on the weekend and now leads the league with 4.63 digs per set, as the Vibe extended their win streak to a PVF-record 10 matches with victories over San Diego and Orlando. The Lakeside, Ky., native leads all league players with 433 digs, which has already surpassed the previous PVF record. She is also the PVF career leader with 807 digs in 48 matches.

League One Volleyball

After leading all scorers and powering LOVB Austin to the inaugural League One Volleyball championship, LOVB Austin opposite hitter Madisen Skinner was named 2025 LOVB Finals MVP. Madisen scored 73 points over three matches last weekend in Louisville, landing 63 kills on a .277 attack efficiency, six blocks and four aces. She added 22 digs while No. 5 Austin won reverse sweeps of LOVB Salt Lake and top-ranked LOVB Atlanta before sweeping LOVB Omaha for the title. "It means the world," Madisen said after being named 2025 LOVB Finals MVP on Sunday. "To be playing here in the States and have this opportunity with LOVB is incredible and something that we've all been dreaming of for a really long time. To be here in this moment with this team means the world.

