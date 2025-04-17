Rangers' Jussi Ahokas Awarded Matt Leyden Trophy as OHL Coach of the Year

April 17, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL) News Release







Toronto, ON - The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) today announced that Kitchener Rangers Head Coach Jussi Ahokas is the 2024-25 recipient of the Matt Leyden Trophy, presented annually to the OHL Coach of the Year as voted by the League's General Managers.

Ahokas steered the Rangers to their fourth 100-point season in franchise history, finishing with a regular season record of 47-15-4-2. Kitchener boasted the league's second-ranked penalty kill (84.8%) and surrendered the second-fewest goals in the OHL (183) with great goaltending from Jackson Parsons.

Kitchener exceeded expectations in 2024-25, entering the year as the League's 13th-ranked team on the preseason edition of OHL Power Rankings as voted by members of the media. The Rangers finished the campaign in second, holding down top spot for six weeks during the regular season. They went on a 10-game winning streak from Oct. 12 - Nov. 8, 2024.

"I am really honoured to receive this award," said Ahokas. "It is a testament to the great work this team has done up to this point and I am really proud of that. This award is also a reflection of the great coaching staff around me. This wouldn't be possible without them, so this award is shared with them."

The Rangers benefitted from the aforementioned Parsons in the crease, while finding success with a team-wide approach led by early season addition Jack Pridham, overage forwards Adrian Misaljevic and Trent Swick, as well as draft eligibles Cameron Reid and Luca Romano. Hard-hitting captain Matthew Andonovski provided leadership from the back end.

Ahokas is the first Rangers bench boss to earn the Matt Leyden Trophy since Joe McDonnell in 1988-89. Tom Barrett is the only other Rangers coach to have claimed the honour, doing so in 1983-84.

"We are extremely proud of Jussi and the entire coaching staff for earning this honour," said Rangers General Manager Mike McKenzie. "They spend countless hours and significant time away from their families throughout the hockey season trying to make our team and players the best they can be. It is nice to see them acknowledged for their dedication, hard work and expertise."

Flanked on the bench by Associate Coach Jeff Kyrzakos and Assistant Coach Brad Flynn, Ahokas is the first European Head Coach in OHL history. He follows recent award recipients in Derek Laxdal of the Oshawa Generals (2023-24), Dave Cameron of the Ottawa 67's (2022-23) and James Richmond of the Brampton Steelheads (2021-22).

"When we decided to hire Jussi it was considered an outside the box hire due to his European background and little experience in North America but he has shown how good of a coach and leader he is," added McKenzie. "We are thankful to have him and the rest of our staff here in Kitchener and look forward to what the future holds with Jussi and his coaching staff."

Ahokas finished as the frontrunner in award voting, trailed by both Jay McKee of the Brantford Bulldogs and Dale Hunter of the London Knights who tied for second.

A native of Oulu, Finland, Ahokas was a goaltender before transitioning to coaching in Finland's junior ranks in 2004-05. He ascended to coach Finland to a World Junior gold medal in 2020 while also earning Finnish Liiga Coach of the Year honours that same season. He completes his second season as Head Coach in Kitchener owning an overall regular season record of 88-38-4-6, steering the Rangers to consecutive 40+ win seasons for the first time since 2007.

The Matt Leyden Trophy has been awarded annually to the OHL's Coach of the Year as selected by his peers since 1972. The award is in recognition of the contributions of Matt Leyden, past president of the Ontario Hockey Association from 1965-67, and former manager of the Oshawa Generals who spent more than 50 years with the team.

Ahokas will be formally recognized as OHL Coach of the Year at the 2025 OHL Awards Ceremony at The Hockey Hall of Fame in June.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from April 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.