Kingston Looks to Ride the Momentum of Game Three into Game Four Tonight

April 17, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







It's a whole new series for the Kingston Frontenacs. The Fronts got a pivotal game three win on home ice on Tuesday night, making it a 2-1 series. In front of an electric crowd, the Frontenacs didn't disappoint. Tonight for game four we're nearing a sell out and the atmosphere inside of Slush Puppie Place should be at a fever pitch. The black and gold had an outstanding third period on Tuesday night that seemingly shook the Colts to their core. The Frontenacs need to carry that over into tonight and continue to push the pace of the game and go back to Barrie for game five on Saturday night with the series tied up at two a piece.

From the Archives of Jim Gilchrist:

Legendary Frontenacs play-by-play announcer Jim Gilchrist sent these notes in for game two between the Frontenacs and the Colts:

Frontenacs have suffered just one loss on home ice in the last 132 days, losing 1 of their last 20 games.

Cedrick Guindon has five points in his last two games.

Players to Watch:

Kingston - Cedrick Guindon (#93)

The overage forward has been on fire since the playoffs kicked off. Guindon has 8 goals, 5 assists, and 13 points in 7 playoff games, including two massive goals in game three to help lead the Frontenacs to a 5-3 victory. Guindon has been relied upon all season and when the lights are shining the brightest, he's more than stepped up to the plate. Watch for Guindon and the rest of the top line (Battaglia, Uronen) to keep Barrie on their heels tonight.

Barrie - Sam Hillebrandt/Ben Hrebik (#30/#62)

Whichever goalie starts in net for the Colts tonight will have a tall task ahead of them. Sam Hillebrandt started and won both games one and two, but was replaced by Ben Hrebik between the pipes for game three. While Hillebrandt won both of his starts, the Frontenacs still scored plenty against him. The Frontenacs got to Hrebik early and ended up putting five by him in game three. Whichever goalie gets the nod tonight will have to expect a ferocious Frontenacs attack as they look to draw even in the series.

Tune-In: Fans have the opportunity to tune in to each game in real-time through Fronts Radio, featuring Kingston's Pure Country 99. Fans can also tune in on 102.7 WOW FM to catch the game. The renowned play-by-play announcer, Jim Gilchrist, will be narrating the games, both home and away.

Listen Live (Streaming): 102.7 WOW FM https://www.iheart.com/live/1027-wow-fm-9979/

ROUND TWO | GAME FOUR - TONIGHT @ 7PM - vs Barrie Colts

