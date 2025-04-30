Frontenacs Announce Details for 2025 Development Camp & Pick Your Seat Event

Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







Kingston, ON - The Kingston Frontenacs are proud to announce the details for their annual Development Camp presented by Scotiabank. Development Camp offers the chance for our 2008 and 2009 born prospects to show the coaching staff what they're made of ahead of training camp in August. This upcoming Sunday, May 4th, Frontenacs fans will have the opportunity to watch the end of Development Camp with a Team Black vs Team Gold scrimmage from 9:30-11:30am, alongside a Pick Your Seat event for current and prospective season ticket members. Fans can enter through The Fronts Shop to take in the action.

Development Camp will be highlighted by our two first round picks in the 2025 draft class; Aleks Kulemin and Matthew Henderson, while also featuring top players from our 2024 draft class that played games for the Frontenacs this past season including Nolan Buttar, Adam Kelly, Gavin Betts, and Camden McCuaig. See below for the full rosters, noting that some last minute changes may happen on the day of the scrimmage.

The Team Black vs Team Gold scrimmage offers the perfect setting for the Frontenacs to host a Pick Your Seat event - a great opportunity for current season ticket members to renew their packages and for new fans to explore becoming a part of the Fronts Family.

Event Highlights:

Choose Your Seats: Tour the arena, view available seating options, and select the seats that best suit your ideal game day experience. Seats already taken will be clearly marked.

Complimentary Snacks & Drinks: Enjoy refreshments while supplies last.

Whether you're renewing or joining for the first time, this is your chance to get closer to the action. We can't wait to see you there!

