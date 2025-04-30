Spitfires Annual Orientation Camp Set for Saturday and Sunday

April 30, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Windsor Spitfires News Release







The Windsor Spitfires Annual Orientation Camp will be held this weekend on Saturday, May 3rd, and Sunday, May 4th at the WFCU Centre. The camp will include both on and off-ice sessions.

Attending the event will be the team's 2025 selections from both the OHL Priority Selection and the U18 Draft. All on-ice sessions will be free and open to the public. For those wishing to attend the 2025 Orientation Camp on-ice sessions please enter through the community gate and into the community rinks and main bowl.

On Ice Sessions:

Saturday, May 4th 4:00pm - 6:30pm - on ice practice and 3 on 3 scrimmage.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from April 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.