Spitfires Celebrate HomeGrown Achievements: J.R. Grant and John McLaughlin Receive Canada U17 Camp Invites
July 17, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Windsor Spitfires News Release
The Windsor Spitfires organization is continuing to shine on the national stage, with two key figures earning prestigious invitations to Hockey Canada's U ¬â17 Development Camp-highlighting the club's commitment to excellence on and off the ice.
J.R. Grant: Behind ¬âthe ¬âScenes Backbone
J.R. Grant, the Spitfires' Head Equipment Manager, has been a fixture in Windsor's dressing room since 2008 and continues to be lauded for his dedication. This summer, Hockey Canada recognized Grant's consistent excellence by inviting him to support the technical staff at their U ¬â17 Development Camp-an honour and responsibility seldom bestowed.
With over 17 seasons managing and maintaining elite-level gear-including the club's back-to-back Memorial Cup appearances in 2009 and 2010 -Grant's presence ensures that Canada's future stars have top-tier equipment and support during their national camp.
John McLaughlin: Corunna Native & First ¬âRound Draft Pick
Fresh off signing his OHL Scholarship & Development Agreement with Windsor after being taken 21st overall in the 2025 Priority Selection, 15-year-old forward John McLaughlin also received an invite to Canada's U ¬â17 Camp.
A standout for the Lambton Jr Sting, the Corunna native scored 16 goals and 33 points in just 24 games during the 2023-24 season, playing a full year up. Though McLaughlin's following season was cut short due to a knee injury (he still managed 2 goals in 2 games and a successful Jr B call ¬âup in Strathroy), the Spitfires took note of his resolve and upside.
General Manager Bill Bowler praised his "well ¬ârounded play and elite compete level," emphasizing that "his work ethic and dedication on and off the ice will benefit both Johnny and our hockey club." McLaughlin himself expressed gratitude, citing the "energy in the building" and how "everyone treated me and my family" made Windsor feel like home.
Camp Details & Looking Ahead
Hockey Canada's U ¬â17 Development Camp will be hosted in Oakville from July 18 to 24, assembling roughly 80 top CHL prospects in preparation for the 2025 U ¬â17 World Challenge in Truro, Nova Scotia this November.
For Grant, the camp provides an opportunity to bring his seasoned expertise to the national stage-ensuring athletes can focus solely on performance, confident that their gear is in trusted hands. For McLaughlin, the invitation represents the next crucial step in his development following injury, offering a stage to showcase his talent and earn a spot at the U ¬â17 World Challenge.
As training camp approaches and McLaughlin continues his summer preparations-alongside Grant playing a key role behind the scenes-Spitfires fans have much to look forward to in the 2025 ¬â26 season, both on the ice and in the locker room.
