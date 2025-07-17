Windsor Spitfires Trio Invited to TeamCanada U18 Development Camp
July 17, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Windsor Spitfires News Release
Windsor, ON - The Windsor Spitfires have had three of their 2008-born players-Ethan Belchetz, Carter Hicks, and Jean ¬âChristoph "J.C." Lemieux-earn invitations to Hockey Canada's U ¬â18 National Development Camp. This prestigious camp, scheduled ahead of the 2026 IIHF U ¬â18 Men's World Championship in Slovakia, is set to take place this summer. It's a crucial step on the path toward Team Canada selection, and a testament to the quality of Windsor's latest rookie class.
Spotlight on the Players
Ethan Belchetz
Position: Left wing
Stats & Accolades: At 6'5" and 226 lbs, the Oakville native was the first overall pick in the 2024 OHL Priority Selection and has quickly made his presence known in Windsor. During his OHL home debut in September 2024, he posted a four-goal, six-point game - the strongest opening performance by a 16-year-old Spitfire in over a decade.
International Recognition: Already on Hockey Canada's radar, he attended the 2024 U ¬â17 Development Camp and won Gold at the U-17 Challenge.
Carter Hicks
Position: Defenseman
Rise to Prominence: A second-round pick in April 2024, Hicks has made early contributions defensively and offensively, notching assists and keeping the puck out of the Spitfires net by blocking shots.
Canadian Program Exposure: Also attended the 2024 U ¬â17 camp alongside Belchetz and Lemieux.
Jean ¬âChristoph "J.C." Lemieux
Position: Forward
OHL Entry: Another second-round selection, Lemieux had made immediate impacts early in the season, showcasing his scoring touch and maturity.
National Eligibility: Joined his Spitfire mates at the 2024 U ¬â17 camp and won Gold at the U-17 Challenge.
What's Next?
Players at the U ¬â18 camp will face intense training, testing, and scrimmages as Hockey Canada's selection committee evaluates potential roster additions for the 2026 IIHF U ¬â18 Men's World Championship - set for April 2026 in Slovakia. With only 23 roster spots available, strong performances here could lead to a slot on Canada's team.
For a deeper insight into Belchetz, Hicks, and Lemieux, here's how they shined during the 2024 U ¬â17 World Hockey Challenge:
Belchetz (Team Canada White) tallied 8 points in just 5 games.
Lemieux also competed for Canada White and Hicks held his own for Team Red.
Why This Matters for Windsor
Elevates player profiles: These invitations raise visibility for the players among NHL scouts, especially with 2026 NHL Draft eligibility looming for Belchetz and company.
Looking Ahead
Heading into their U ¬â18 campaigns next spring, the real work starts now at camp. If Belchetz, Hicks, and Lemieux make the cut to Canada's 2026 World Champ team, they'll not only gain invaluable international experience-they'll also proudly represent the Spitfires on the global stage.
Windsor fans should stay tuned as Hockey Canada finalizes its U ¬â18 roster, leading up to the Slovakia event in April 2026. This is a major milestone for the players - and a bold statement about the future strength of the Spitfires.
Ontario Hockey League Stories from July 17, 2025
- Hanrahan, Zhilkin Named to Program of Excellence Camps, Drinkill Reprises U17 Director of Operations Role - Saginaw Spirit
- Betts, Kulemin, Henderson Selected to Hockey Canada Program of Excellence Summer Camps - Kingston Frontenacs
- Hockey Canada Names Sam Roberts to U17 Development Camp - Oshawa Generals
- Windsor Spitfires Trio Invited to TeamCanada U18 Development Camp - Windsor Spitfires
- Spitfires Celebrate HomeGrown Achievements: J.R. Grant and John McLaughlin Receive Canada U17 Camp Invites - Windsor Spitfires
- Three Petes Invited to Hockey Canada Program of Excellence Summer Camps - Peterborough Petes
- Theuer, Harper Named to USA Hockey Hlinka Gretzky Cup Selection Camp - Saginaw Spirit
- USA Hockey Names Three Generals to Final 35 for Hlinka-Gretzky - Oshawa Generals
- Saverio Posa Hired as Saginaw's Assistant/Skill Development Coach - Saginaw Spirit
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Windsor Spitfires Stories
- Windsor Spitfires Trio Invited to TeamCanada U18 Development Camp
- Spitfires Celebrate HomeGrown Achievements: J.R. Grant and John McLaughlin Receive Canada U17 Camp Invites
- Spitfires Sign 2025 2nd Round Pick Ian Inskip to an OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement
- Spitfires Sign 2025 1st Round Pick John McLaughlin to an OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement
- Windsor Spitfires Announce 2025 Preseason Schedule