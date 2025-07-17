Windsor Spitfires Trio Invited to TeamCanada U18 Development Camp

July 17, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Windsor, ON - The Windsor Spitfires have had three of their 2008-born players-Ethan Belchetz, Carter Hicks, and Jean ¬âChristoph "J.C." Lemieux-earn invitations to Hockey Canada's U ¬â18 National Development Camp. This prestigious camp, scheduled ahead of the 2026 IIHF U ¬â18 Men's World Championship in Slovakia, is set to take place this summer. It's a crucial step on the path toward Team Canada selection, and a testament to the quality of Windsor's latest rookie class.

Spotlight on the Players

Ethan  Belchetz

Position: Left wing

Stats & Accolades: At 6'5" and 226 lbs, the Oakville native was the first overall pick in the 2024 OHL Priority Selection and has quickly made his presence known in Windsor. During his OHL home debut in September 2024, he posted a four-goal, six-point game - the strongest opening performance by a 16-year-old Spitfire in over a decade.

International Recognition: Already on Hockey Canada's radar, he attended the 2024 U ¬â17 Development Camp and won Gold at the U-17 Challenge.

Carter  Hicks

Position: Defenseman

Rise to Prominence: A second-round pick in April 2024, Hicks has made early contributions defensively and offensively, notching assists and keeping the puck out of the Spitfires net by blocking shots.

Canadian Program Exposure: Also attended the 2024 U ¬â17 camp alongside Belchetz and Lemieux.

Jean ¬âChristoph "J.C."  Lemieux

Position: Forward

OHL Entry: Another second-round selection, Lemieux had made immediate impacts early in the season, showcasing his scoring touch and maturity.

National Eligibility: Joined his Spitfire mates at the 2024 U ¬â17 camp and won Gold at the U-17 Challenge.

What's Next?

Players at the U ¬â18 camp will face intense training, testing, and scrimmages as Hockey Canada's selection committee evaluates potential roster additions for the 2026 IIHF U ¬â18 Men's World Championship - set for April 2026 in Slovakia. With only 23 roster spots available, strong performances here could lead to a slot on Canada's team.

For a deeper insight into Belchetz, Hicks, and Lemieux, here's how they shined during the 2024 U ¬â17 World Hockey Challenge:

Belchetz (Team Canada White) tallied 8 points in just 5 games.

Lemieux also competed for Canada White and Hicks held his own for Team Red.

Why This Matters for Windsor

Elevates player profiles: These invitations raise visibility for the players among NHL scouts, especially with 2026 NHL Draft eligibility looming for Belchetz and company.

Looking Ahead

Heading into their U ¬â18 campaigns next spring, the real work starts now at camp. If Belchetz, Hicks, and Lemieux make the cut to Canada's 2026 World Champ team, they'll not only gain invaluable international experience-they'll also proudly represent the Spitfires on the global stage.

Windsor fans should stay tuned as Hockey Canada finalizes its U ¬â18 roster, leading up to the Slovakia event in April 2026. This is a major milestone for the players - and a bold statement about the future strength of the Spitfires.







