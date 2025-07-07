Windsor Spitfires Announce 2025 Preseason Schedule

WINDSOR, ON. - The Windsor Spitfires are excited to announce our 2025 Preseason Schedule. This year features an ongoing initiative that the club started last year to engage our community in local venues in Lasalle and Lakeshore, Ontario. The Spitfires will have four preseason games this year.

The Spitfires will play at the Iceland Arena on September 5th in Flint to kick off the preseason. Puck drop is at 7:00pm. On Sunday September 7th, the Spitfires and Saginaw Spirit will meet in Chatham as Saginaw will host a game at their Junior B affiliate, the Chatham Maroons.

On September 13th, the Spitfires will play host to the Kitchener Rangers at the Atlas Tube Centre in Lakeshore, ON. The home of the Junior C. affiliate Lakeshore Canadiens of the PJHL.

On September 14th, the Spitfires will host the Flint Firebirds at the Vollmer Complex in Lasalle, ON. The home of the Spitfires Junior B. affiliate Lasalle Vipers of the GOJHL.

