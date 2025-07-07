Ottawa 67's Announce 2025-26 Preseason Schedule
July 7, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Ottawa 67's News Release
OTTAWA - The Ontario Hockey League has announced its 2025-26 exhibition schedule, with the Ottawa 67's set to play four preseason games ahead of this year's campaign.
The 67's will begin their preseason slate on the road against the Kingston Frontenacs on August 31, followed by a trip to face the North Bay Battalion on September 3. Ottawa then returns home to close out the exhibition schedule, hosting Kingston on September 5 and North Bay on September 6.
Highlighting the 67's roster heading into the new campaign are Carolina Hurricanes prospect Filip Ekberg, and 2024-25 First Team OHL All-Rookie defenceman Kohyn Eshkawkogan, both of whom enjoyed breakout seasons in 2024. They'll be joined by new additions in 2025 third overall draft pick Brock Chitaroni, local USHL-experienced forward Thomas Vandenberg, defenceman Connor Bewick, and recently signed free agent goaltender Ryder Fetterolf.
Ontario Hockey League Stories from July 7, 2025
- Kingston Frontenacs Announce Preseason Schedule for 2025-26 Season - Kingston Frontenacs
- Generals Release Preseason Schedule - Oshawa Generals
- Preseason Hockey Returns to Midland as Spirit Exhibition Dates Announced - Saginaw Spirit
- Windsor Spitfires Announce 2025 Preseason Schedule - Windsor Spitfires
- 2025 Pre-Season Schedule Details Announced - Guelph Storm
- Petes Announce 2025 Preseason Schedule - Peterborough Petes
- Ottawa 67's Announce 2025-26 Preseason Schedule - Ottawa 67's
- OHL Announces 2025 Preseason Schedule - OHL
- Erie Otters to Play Five Exhibition Games Ahead of 2025-26 Season - Erie Otters
- Windsor Spitfires Announce 2025 Preseason Schedule - Windsor Spitfires
- Nine Firebirds Attend NHL Development Camps - Flint Firebirds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Ottawa 67's Stories
- Ottawa 67's Announce 2025-26 Preseason Schedule
- 67's Select Two Players in 2025 CHL Import Draft
- Ottawa 67's Forward Filip Ekberg Selected in 7th Round in the 2025 NHL Draft
- Free Agent Defenceman Connor Bewick Commits to the 67's
- 2025 Second-Round Pick Jack Johnson Commits to the 67's