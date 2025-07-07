Ottawa 67's Announce 2025-26 Preseason Schedule

OTTAWA - The Ontario Hockey League has announced its 2025-26 exhibition schedule, with the Ottawa 67's set to play four preseason games ahead of this year's campaign.

The 67's will begin their preseason slate on the road against the Kingston Frontenacs on August 31, followed by a trip to face the North Bay Battalion on September 3. Ottawa then returns home to close out the exhibition schedule, hosting Kingston on September 5 and North Bay on September 6.

Highlighting the 67's roster heading into the new campaign are Carolina Hurricanes prospect Filip Ekberg, and 2024-25 First Team OHL All-Rookie defenceman Kohyn Eshkawkogan, both of whom enjoyed breakout seasons in 2024. They'll be joined by new additions in 2025 third overall draft pick Brock Chitaroni, local USHL-experienced forward Thomas Vandenberg, defenceman Connor Bewick, and recently signed free agent goaltender Ryder Fetterolf.







