Ondřej Ruml Commits to Ottawa 67's

July 16, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Ottawa 67's News Release







OTTAWA - The Ottawa 67's have announced that import defenceman Ondřej Ruml has signed an Ontario Hockey League Scholarship and Development Agreement with the team.

"Ondřej is excited to be joining our 67's team," said 67's General Manager James Boyd. "Our fans are going to enjoy his high-energy, uptempo style of play."

Ruml, 17, suited up for the HC Dynamo Pardubice U17 program this past season, leading the team in scoring with nine goals and 31 assists for 40 points in 41 games played. He added a strong playoff performance where he tallied one goal and nine assists for 10 points in seven games.

A native of Valtice, Czechia, Ruml was selected 8th overall by Ottawa in this year's Canadian Hockey League Import Draft. He represented the Czech Republic in the 2024-25 World U17 Championship where he recorded one assist for one point in four games played.

HEIGHT: 6-0 | WEIGHT: 167 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 2008-03-25

HOMETOWN: Valtice, Czechia | PREVIOUS TEAM: HC Dynamo Pardubice U17 | SHOOTS: L







Ontario Hockey League Stories from July 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.