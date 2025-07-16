Become a Billet Family for the 2025/26 Season

July 16, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







The Kingston Frontenacs billeting program helps young men coming to Kingston who will be in need of a home away from home. It takes special people to open their homes to our players and we are incredibly appreciative of the care that they provide our team with. Our billeting program plays a significant role in the team's success, on and off the ice, as well as the personal development of all of our players.

Many of our players are moving away from home and we want them to feel all the comforts that they normally would. Be it home cooked meals, a clean home, or even just care for their well-being, our players are very appreciative of everything our billets do for them.

The Kingston Frontenacs are looking for enthusiastic billet families who are willing to open their homes to these young men living away from home.

We are currently placing most of our players in the West End of Kingston. We request that billet families treat each player like a member of their family. We also require that our players respect the rules of their billet family, as well as the rules of the hockey club.

What we look for in our billet families:

A patient, caring and friendly home atmosphere.

Clean, smoke-free home.

Private room with a double size bed (or larger) and bedding.

A desk, chair and unlimited internet access.

Access to laundry facilities.

Nutritious meals and snacks.

Support of team rule enforcement including curfew, community engagement, academic standards etc.

A parking space should be provided for a player that owns a vehicle.

We do not expect billets to:

Drive players to school, practices, games or special events.

Book any medical, dental or other appointments

Store or wash any hockey gear at their house

If you or someone you know would like to find out more about becoming a Frontenacs billet family, please email our Billet Coordinator, Byron Kemp.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from July 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.