2025 Draft Choice Nolan Snyder Commits to the Frontenacs

July 15, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







Kingston, Ontario - The Kingston Frontenacs Hockey Club is pleased to announce the signing of forward Nolan Snyder to an OHL Scholarship and Development agreement.

Nolan was selected by the Frontenacs in the eighth round, using the 158th overall pick during the 2025 OHL Priority Selection.

"Nolan is a highly intelligent player who can create offence and shows a high level of compete." said General Manager, Kory Cooper. "He sees the ice well and is able to make plays while remaining responsible in his own end."

The 5'10", 170 lbs. forward from Pittsburgh, PA spent the 2024-25 season with the Pittsburgh Penguins Elite 15U AAA program. He scored 34 goals while adding 62 assists for 96 points in 62 regular season games. He led his team with a plus/minus of +49 and finished second on his team with 64 penalty minutes.

Cooper continued "We look forward to continuing Nolan's development here in Kingston."

Nolan attended Kingston Frontenacs Development Camp in May and will return to Kingston for training camp in late August. Stay tuned to our social media channels, as well as kingstonfrontenacs.com, for more info as it becomes available. Secure your seats now by joining the Fronts Family and getting your 2025-26 Season Ticket Membership to gain access to the best seats at the best price, all season long. Members of the Fronts Family also get amazing perks, benefits and rewards that are exclusive to Season Ticket Members.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from July 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.