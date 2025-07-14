Charlie Schenkel Commits to Robert Morris University

July 14, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







Kingston, Ontario - Graduating Kingston Frontenacs goaltender Charlie Schenkel has announced his commitment to Robert Morris University for the 2025/26 season.

Originally drafted by the Soo Greyhounds in the fifth round (91st overall) of the 2020 OHL Priority Selection, the 20-year-old goaltender from Ottawa, Ont. announced his commitment to Robert Morris University after leading the Frontenacs to game seven of the second round of the 2025 OHL Playoffs.

Schenkel was acquired by Kingston at the 2025 OHL trade deadline and put up a 3.39 goals-against average, .873 save percentage, and a 15-5-0-0 record in the black and gold. Additionally, Schenkel had some big games in the 2025 playoffs for Kingston, putting up a 3.10 goals-against average, .897 save percentage, and a 7-2-1 record.

Robert Morris University is located in Moon Township, Pennsylvania and is home to the RMU Colonials men's ice hockey team - an NCAA Division I program that competes in the Atlantic Hockey America (AHA) conference.

The Kingston Frontenacs Hockey Club would like to congratulate Charlie Schenkel on his OHL career and the next chapter of his hockey life. We wish him nothing but the best at Robert Morris University and beyond.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from July 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.