Spirit Sign Free Agent Forward Egor Barabanov to Standard Player Agreement

July 14, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw Spirit News Release







Saginaw, Mich. - Spirit GM Dave Drinkill announced Monday that the team has signed free agent Egor Barabanov (EE-gor BARE-uh-BAWN-ov) to an OHL Standard Player Agreement. A left-shot forward standing at 6'0" and 180lbs, Barabanov spent the last three seasons in the United States Hockey League (USHL).

"Egor is a player who makes fast, confident decisions when the puck is on his stick." said Drinkill. "We are excited to add a player of his skillset to our style of play here in Saginaw. We're very happy to welcome Egor to the Spirit."

The Basking Ridge, NJ native spent the 2024-2025 season between the Sioux Falls Stampede and Madison Capitols of the USHL. Through 56 combined games, Barabanov totaled 15G-24A-39A. He spent parts of three total seasons in the USHL, scoring 19G-38A-57P.

Barabanov spent his final year of minor hockey with the New Jersey Rockets 16U AAA team. His 2022-2023 season was an offensive assault with 46G-77A-123P in 68 games, and he led the Rockets to a NEPACK (Northeast Pack Hockey League) championship.

Saginaw's newest forward signing will wear #14 with the Spirit.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from July 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.