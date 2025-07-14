Lester Tiu Accepts Maple Leafs Job, Aden Gohm Named Head Equipment Manager

Saginaw, Mich. - After five seasons in two separate stints as the equipment manager for the Saginaw Spirit, Lester Tiu has accepted a role on the equipment staff for the Toronto Maple Leafs, the team announced Monday. Assuming the role of head equipment manager will be Aden Gohm, who has served as Saginaw's assistant equipment manager since the 2021-2022 season.

"Lester had a huge hand in making our program elite behind the scenes," said Spirit GM Dave Drinkill. "Our players and hockey staff were taken care of at an NHL level thanks to his work and careful planning. We're grateful for his time here and wish him all the best with the Maple Leafs."

Gohm has already participated in Saginaw's equipment operations for four seasons, learning under Tiu and former Spirit equipment manager Adam Wozniak (Toledo Walleye, ECHL).

"Aden was the natural fit to be our next equipment manager," said Drinkill. "He's spent years learning from the best and knows what it takes to be successful at this level. Our players and staff already know they can count on him."

A 2020 graduate of Heritage High School in Saginaw, Gohm grew up attending Spirit games. In addition to his assistant equipment manager duties with the Spirit, Gohm also served as the head equipment manager for Northwood University's hockey team as a student during the 2024-2025 season.







