Spirit Introduce '989 Connect' Warmup Jerseys During Select Home Dates in 2025-2026

July 30, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw Spirit News Release







Saginaw, Mich. - In a celebration of the Great Lakes Bay Region, the Saginaw Spirit are pleased to unveil the 989 Connect warmup jerseys. The specialty warmup uniforms will be worn once each month in 2025-2026, then auctioned off at the season's end with proceeds benefiting the Saginaw Spirit Charitable Foundation.

The 989 Connect jerseys weave details from across Saginaw, Bay City, and Midland into a new, sleek look. A map detailing Saginaw's streets decorates the shoulders as the place the Spirit call home. The Bay City Friendship Shell, a community gathering place, adorns the jersey's sleeves, while the iconic Tridge in Midland lies within the jersey's front. A blue triangle and a salute to the region's logging heritage join the shared 989 area code on the jersey's crest to illustrate the three connected communities.

989 Connect nights in 2025-2026:

Friday, Sept. 26 vs NIAG

Friday, Oct. 24 vs ER

Saturday, Nov. 29 vs LDN

Wednesday, Dec. 17 vs SOO

Thursday, Jan. 8 vs KGN

Thursday, Feb. 26 vs OTT

Wednesday, Mar. 18 vs SOO

During each 989 Connect night, different local organizations will be celebrated before the game, including small businesses, nonprofits, youth sports and more. Additional 989 Connect activities and pregame elements will be announced during the lead-up to each of the select games.







