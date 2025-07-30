Frontenacs Announce Changes to Hockey Operations Staff Ahead of 2025-26 Season

July 30, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston, ON - The Kingston Frontenacs announced today changes within the organization's Hockey Operations department.

Head Athletic Therapist Kevin Kozai has accepted a position with the AHL's Calgary Wranglers effective immediately. Kevin joined the Frontenacs prior to the start of last season, with players and staff alike immediately taking to him.

"Kevin was a great member of our team and we're incredibly proud of him for taking the next step in his career as he makes the move out west to join the Wranglers organization." says General Manager, Kory Cooper.

Joining the Frontenacs organization as the new Head Athletic Therapist is Leah Toffelmire, who was previously the Head Athletic Therapist for the Trenton Golden Hawks of the OJHL for the last two seasons.

Cooper continues, "We are excited to welcome Leah to the Frontenacs family. She brings an extensive level of award winning experience to our club and because of this, we are confident that she will provide our players with the highest quality care."

Toffelmire is a Certified Athletic Therapist with the Canadian Athletic Therapists Association as well as a Registered Massage Therapist with the College of Massage Therapists of Ontario. She studied at Sheridan College and the Ontario College of Health and Technology.

Her last two seasons in Trenton saw her capture the OJHL Athletic Therapist of the Year. Toffelmire was also on the staff of Team Canada East the past three seasons, winning silver medals in her first two years at the World Jr. A Hockey Challenge.







