Michael Misa, Zayne Parekh to Attend 2025 World Junior Summer Showcase

July 27, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Calgary, AB - In preparation for the 2026 World Junior Championship in Minneapolis and St. Paul, Minnesota, Hockey Canada announced today its World Junior Summer Showcase roster. Spirit stars Michael Misa and Zayne Parekh were two of 44 players invited to Canada's National Junior Team's camp, taking place at Ridder Arena in Minneapolis, Min. from July 27- Aug 2.

For Parekh, it will be the second encounter with Canada's National Junior Team after an appearance at last year's pre-tournament camp. The 19-year-old also attended camp for Canada's World Championship team in the spring, not long after scoring a goal in his NHL debut with the Calgary Flames. Parekh has also represented Canada at the U17 World Hockey Challenge with 3G-2A--5P in seven games with Team Canada Black in 2022. Most recently, Parekh helped Canada to gold at the 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup with three assists in five games.

Joining Parekh on that 2024 Hlinka Gretzky team is 2025 second overall pick Michael Misa, who will make his first appearance with Canada's U20 team at 18 years old. Misa finished third in scoring on Canada's Hlinka gold team with 2G-6A--8P in five tournament games. Like Parekh, Misa got his first taste of action with Hockey Canada at the 2022 U17 World Hockey Challenge, scoring 3G-3A--6P through seven contests with Canada Red.

Misa is just months from authoring one of the great single-season performances in both Saginaw Spirit history and in the history of NHL-Draft eligible OHL players. His 134 points (62G-72A) paced the 60-team CHL in 2025 and was the highest single-season scoring total by a Spirit player. Misa collected the Eddie Powers Trophy as the OHL's leading point-getter, the Red Tilson Trophy as its Most Outstanding Player, and the Bobby Smith Trophy as the OHL's Top Academic Player. He was also given the E.J McGuire Award of Excellence by the NHL heading into the draft for his commitment to excellence through strength of character, competitiveness, and athleticism.

After claiming both the OHL and CHL Defenseman of the Year awards in 2024, Zayne Parekh led CHL blueliners with 107 points (33G-74A) for his second consecutive 100-point season in 2024-2025. He became the first OHL/OHA defenseman with multiple 30-goal seasons since Bobby Orr achieved the feat in 1964 and 1965 with the Oshawa Generals. Both Parekh and Misa were given First All-Star honors in the CHL and OHL in 2024-2025.

Canada's players will be split into two teams - Red and White - for practices and an intrasquad game on July 29, before taking on Finland July 30, Sweden on Aug. 1 and the United States on Aug. 2. Every game at the World Junior Summer Showcase will be livestreamed at USAHockeyTV.com (subscription required).







