Levi Harper Named to USA Hockey's 2025 Hlinka Gretzky Cup Roster

August 4, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Colorado Springs, Colo. - After participating in USA Hockey's Hlinka Gretzky Cup Selection Camp over the weekend, incoming Spirit rookie defenseman Levi Harper has been named to the tournament's final roster for the United States.

Originally from Tampa, Fla., the right-shot defenseman was a third-round pick (52nd overall) by Saginaw at the 2025 OHL Priority Selection.

Harper goes into this year's Hlinka Gretzky Cup tournament carrying prior championship experience with USA Hockey. Last season, he was a key part of the United States' victory at the 2024 Under-17 Five Nations Tournament in Piešťany, Slovakia. On top of recording four assists in four games with Team USA, Harper led all skaters in ice time with 22:16 during a 4-3 American victory over Slovakia in the tournament's finale.

Team USA's Hlinka Gretzky Cup games will be televised live on NHL Network. The U.S. opens play in the tournament against Slovakia, Monday, August 11, at 1 p.m. ET. To view the full U.S. schedule, click here.

Spirit prospects Brady Knowling and Nikita Klepov will join Harper on the American roster. Klepov was selected by Saginaw earlier this summer in the CHL Import Draft after a 31-point (12G-19A) season with the Sioux City Musketeers of the United States Hockey League (USHL). The Spirit selected 6'5 ¬Â³ goaltender Brady Knowling in the 3rd round of the 2024 OHL Priority Selection. He spent the 2024-2025 season with the U.S. National Team Development Program.







