Beaudoin and Aitcheson to Represent Canada at WJSS

The Barrie Colts are proud to recognize the selections of Kashawn Aitcheson and Cole Beaudoin to Team Canada's National Junior Team roster for the 2025 World Junior Summer Showcase (WJSS), held from July 25 to August 2 at Ridder Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Aitcheson and Beaudoin were among the top Canadian U20 talent invited to compete at the annual international tournament, which featured national prospects from Canada, the United States, Sweden, and Finland. The showcase serves as a crucial evaluation event leading up to the final roster decisions for the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship.

Beaudoin, selected in the first round of the 2024 NHL Draft by the Utah Hockey Club, brought his reliable 200-foot game to Canada's roster. The centerman impressed with his ability to win battles, face-offs, and contribute offensively. Beaudoin registered 51 points in 52 games during the 2024-25 OHL season and has continued to establish himself as a big force at the international level.

Aitcheson, a two-way defenceman and first-round pick of the New York Islanders in the 2025 NHL Draft, stood out for his composure on the back end, physical edge, and smooth transition game. The Toronto native is coming off an outstanding season in Barrie, leading Colts defencemen with 26 goals and 59 points, setting a new franchise record for goals by a defenceman in a single season.

