Andrei Gudin Commits to Colts

August 4, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

The Barrie Colts are excited to announce the signing of forward Andrei Gudin to an OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.

Gudin, a native of Yekaterinburg, Russia, was selected by the Colts in the first round (47th overall) of the 2025 CHL Import Draft. The skilled 17-year-old left winger played last season with the Ohio AAA Blue Jackets 16U program, where he delivered a breakout year, recording 142 points (77 goals, 65 assists) across 66 games.







