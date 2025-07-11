Colts Add Patrick Sexton to Coaching Staff

July 11, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Barrie Colts News Release







The Barrie Colts are proud to announce the hiring of Patrick Sexton as an Assistant Coach.

Sexton, who hails from Ottawa, ON joins the Colts after spending the 2024-25 season with the Oshawa Generals as an Assistant Coach. Prior to the Generals, Sexton spent five seasons in the BCHL as an Assistant Coach with the Penticton Vees and served two seasons as the Head Coach of the Coquitlam Express.

As a player, Sexton played four seasons as a defenceman between the CCHL and BCHL. In his final season of junior hockey, he would lead the Penticton Vees as a captain. He went on to finish his playing career by suiting up in 33 games with the University of Wisconsin (NCAA).

Welcome to Colts Country, Patrick!







