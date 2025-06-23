Aleksandr Sementsov Commits to the Colts

June 23, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Barrie Colts News Release







The Barrie Colts are proud to announce the signing of 2025 first-round pick Aleksandr Sementsov to an OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.

Sementsov, selected 18th overall from the Halton Hurricanes U16 program, is a left-shot winger from St. Petersburg, Russia. The 5'9" forward had an outstanding season, appearing in 69 games and recording 136 points (51 goals, 85 assists) and earned the honours of SCTA Player of the Year Award.

"Aleksandr is a player who stood out every time we watched him in his U16 season," said Colts Vice President and General Manager Marty Williamson. "He was impactful at both ends of the ice and put up impressive offensive numbers with Halton. He brings a high-end hockey IQ and skillset, and we believe he'll be an important part of our club in the years ahead. We're excited to begin working with Aleksandr and his family here in Barrie."







