Rangers Awarded 2024-25 Franchise Development Award by OHL

June 23, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers News Release







Mono, ON - The Ontario Hockey League handed out its annual business awards to close out the 2025 OHL Business Meetings held on Tuesday and Wednesday at Hockley Valley Resort.

New this season, the OHL expanded its list of annual business awards from two up to ten, covering a range of different categories. The players and coaches are always working hard to bring about results on the ice, but there's a large group of dedicated employees across the league seeking to enhance the OHL experience for players and fans alike. Here's a recap of which teams left the annual Business Meetings with hardware recognizing their achievements.

Franchise Development Award - Kitchener Rangers

The Rangers, led by Chief Operating Officer Joe Birch, Vice President of Operations Adam Bramhill and team, were high achievers across the board in 2024-25, finishing second in overall ticket sales, with a 5% increase from the season previous. Kitchener also placed second in overall corporate sales, seeing a 13.7% increase in their success in that area. Other positive metrics included a 14.3% increase in website page views and a 29.4% jump in followers across their Instagram, Facebook and X social media platforms. On the ice, the Rangers exceeded expectations, finishing with 100 points during the regular season before making their first Western Conference Final appearance since 2018. Previous winners of the Franchise Development Award have included the Sarnia Sting (2023-24) and Guelph Storm (2022-23).







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.