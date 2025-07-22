Rangers Announce Roster Updates

July 22, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener, Ont. - The Kitchener Rangers Hockey Club announced Friday updates regarding five roster players.

Overage skaters, Jakub Chromiak and Jack Pridham, as well as Christian Humphreys will be returning to the club in August barring any player making the jump to the professional level during NHL training camps in the fall.

Jakub Chromiak was acquired from the Kingston Frontenacs in October of 2024 and was a steadying force on the Rangers' blueline. The Ilava, Slovakia native earned a spot on Team Slovakia for the U20 World Junior Championships in Ottawa and recorded 32 points (4G, 28A) in 54 games with the Rangers this past season.

Jack Pridham joined the Rangers from West Kelowna of the BCHL in November and made an instant impact scoring 27 times and adding 27 helpers for 54 points in just 48 games. The Chicago Blackhawks prospect recently decommitted from Boston University to return to the Rangers.

Christian Humphreys was a late addition to the Rangers roster joining in January 2025 after leaving the University of Michigan. The former Wolverine decided to forgo his NCAA eligibility to return to the Rangers for the 2025-26 season. Humphreys posted the best points-per-game average (1.18) on the team recording 11 goals and 22 assists in 28 games.

Kitchener Rangers General Manager, Mike McKenzie commented on the players' decision to return to Kitchener stating, "All three of these guys were such a big part of our team last year and the possibility of all three returning is a huge boost to our team for this upcoming season. All three players had options to play in other leagues, but we are thrilled they have chosen to stay in Kitchener for another season and be key veteran members of our team."

Potential overager's Chris Grisolia and Cameron Mercer will not be returning to the club this fall. OHL teams are only permitted to carry three overage players each season.

Cameron was a Ranger for four seasons and suited up 243 times in the regular season, also adding 43 playoff games. He played an integral part in Kitchener's reverse sweep of the Windsor Spitfires last season, shutting down their top line. He also made significant contributions off the ice and in the community raising over $17,000 for SickKids through his Mercer's Mission campaign and always maintaining a positive energy when out at community events.

"We would like to thank Cam for the last four years and his dedication to our program," said Mike McKenzie. "He was such a popular player around the room and someone that was a pleasure to be around and coach. We will miss Cam but wish him the best of luck in his next chapter."

Chris joined the Rangers in October of 2024 after he was acquired in a trade with the Barrie Colts. The Vaughan, Ont. native appeared in 55 regular season games as a Ranger recording ten goals and adding nine assists for 19 points. He quickly became a popular teammate in the locker room and understood the importance of the community in Kitchener attending multiple community events.

"Chris was only here for one season but left a positive mark on our organization with his work ethic and popularity in the dressing room," added Mike McKenzie. "We wish Chris the best in the next stop on his hockey journey."

The organization would like to thank Cameron Mercer and Chris Grisolia for their contributions to the club, both on and off the ice and wish them luck on their continued hockey journey.







