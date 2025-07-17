Four Kitchener Rangers Invited to Canada's Program of Excellence Summer Camps

July 17, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers News Release







Kitchener, Ont. - Four Kitchener Rangers were named to Canada's Program of Excellence Summer Camps.

Jason Schaubel, Adam Valentini, and Jacob Xu were named to the National Men's U-18 Team Selection Camp and Alex Forrest was named to the U-17 Development Camp. They join a list of 119 Canadian-born skaters to be invited to camp this summer.

The Canada Men's Summer U-18 Team Selection camp will be used to evaluate players ahead of the Hlinka Gretzky Cup, set for August 11th-16th in Brno, Czechia and Trencin, Slovakia. Both Cameron Reid and Luca Romano were members of the gold medal winning team from a summer ago. The selection camp will take place from July 29th - August 1st in Oakville, Ontario at the Sixteen Mile Sports Complex.

Those selected to the team will then travel to Szekesfehervar, Hungary to practice from August 3rd - 6th and will play two exhibition games on August 7th and August 9th.

The U-17 Development Camp will also be held at the Sixteen Mile Sports Complex in Oakville, Ontario and will take place from July 19th - 23rd. The players will continue to be evaluated through the beginning of the 2025-26 season in preparation of the 2025 U-17 World Challenge, scheduled for October 31st - November 8th in Truno, Nova Scotia.







